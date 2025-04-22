The four pairings promise two exciting nights of handball. Although both Germany and France still have more than one team in the running, no national derbies take place. Title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt face a tricky trip over the German-Danish border as they visit GOG, while the other German contenders — MT Melsungen and THW Kiel — face opponents from Spain (Irudek Bidasoa Irun) and France (Limoges Handball), respectively. In the only encounter with no German team, FC Porto host Montpellier Handball in a thrilling Portuguese-French clash.
QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG
MT Melsungen (GER) vs Irudek Bidasoa Irun (ESP)
Tuesday 22 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- in the play-offs, Melsungen defeated fellow German side VfL Gummersbach by the slightest of margins, 55:54 on aggregate
- Irun earned a direct quarter-final spot after winning main round group II
- the teams have never faced each other in European club competitions
- Melsungen's Spanish left wing Ian Barrufet is the joint fifth-best scorer of the competition with 71 goals; Asier Nieto is Irun's leading scorer with 40 goals
- on Saturday, Melsungen earned a hard-fought win in the Bundesliga when they beat Gummersbach once again: 26:25 at home
- on the same day, Irun defeated Fraikin BM. Granollers, who reached the EHF European League main round this season, in a Spanish league encounter: 30:28
GOG (DEN) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)
Tuesday 22 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- GOG reached the quarter-finals after narrowly defeating Sport Lisboa e Benfica in the play-offs: 65:64 on aggregate
- title holders Flensburg booked a direct quarter-final ticket after finishing top of main round group IV
- the German side is still unbeaten in the current EHF European league season with eight wins and two draws; they have scored 37.1 goals on average in their 10 matches
- left wing August Pedersen is Flensburg's top scorer in the competition with 53 goals; centre back Tobias Grøndahl netted 64 times for GOG
- Flensburg have nine Danish players in their squad, and seven of them - Kevin Møller, Emil Jakobsen, Lukas Jørgensen, Simon Pytlick, Andreas Holst, Lasse Møller, and Niclas Kirkeløkke – played for GOG in the past
- on Thursday, Flensburg won at SC DHfK Leipzig (33:31) in a Bundesliga game; GOG proved too strong for TT Holstebro (34:27) in the Danish league on Saturday