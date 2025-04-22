Eight teams from five countries — Germany (three), France (two), Spain, Denmark, and Portugal — are still in the race for the four coveted spots at the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 in Hamburg. The quarter-finals of the EHF European League Men 2024/25 start Tuesday with the first leg, in which the four teams that advanced from the play-offs host the four teams that won a main round group and qualified directly for this stage of the competition.