Group A saw Aalborg and Berlin battle it out for top of the group, with both teams already qualified for the quarter-finals before throw-off. With a stellar performance from Dejan Milosavljev, Füchse took the points and are now certain to finish top.

In group B, while Plock took the points in Zagreb, Eurofarm Pelister were the sensation of the evening. Despite being already eliminated, the team from Bitola snatched a deserved a draw on the home court against Paris.

having secured third place in the group two weeks ago, Plock enjoyed a comfortable victory in Zagreb, 34:26

thanks to a stunning defensive second half, Füchse Berlin took the points in Aalborg, with a 35:31 result, to ensure they finish first in group A

after beating Füchse Berlin last week, Kielce secured a 39:33 win against Sporting, with Szymon Sicko scoring nine

despite being down by one with less than 20 minutes to play, Pelister turned things around and took one point against Paris with a 34:34 draw, thanks to a late equaliser from Dejan Manaskov

three players scored 10 goals on Wednesday night: Sporting’s Martim Costa, Pelister’s Filip Kuzmanovski and PSG’s Yahia Omar

GROUP A

H2H: 1-0-5

Top scorers: Mads Hoxer 8/10 (Aalborg Håndbold); Mathias Gidsel 8/13 (Füchse Berlin)

The top-of-table clash saw neither team able to take the upper hand in the first half, with no advantage bigger than one goal before the break. Right backs were the spotlight, with Mads Hoxer and Mathias Gidsel both scoring four for their side in the opening period. As the half looked set to end on an even score, Hákun av Teigum found a solution from a small angle on the right wing to help Füchse back to the dressing room leading by one. With Dejan Milosavljev making crucial saves between the posts, Berlin increased their advantage to three goals for a short time and, while the hosts levelled the score heading into the last quarter, the game belonged to the German side. With two 3:0 series within 10 minutes, the visitors took their maximum advantage of six goals with six minutes remaining — well enough to make sure they would finish the group phase on top of the group.