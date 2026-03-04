Berlin secure first position; Polish sides take points

Berlin secure first position; Polish sides take points

04 March 2026

Wednesday might have marked the start of the round 13 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26, with all knockout round positions already secured, but the eight teams involved did not show any intention of slowing down.

Group A saw Aalborg and Berlin battle it out for top of the group, with both teams already qualified for the quarter-finals before throw-off. With a stellar performance from Dejan Milosavljev, Füchse took the points and are now certain to finish top.

In group B, while Plock took the points in Zagreb, Eurofarm Pelister were the sensation of the evening. Despite being already eliminated, the team from Bitola snatched a deserved a draw on the home court against Paris. 

  • having secured third place in the group two weeks ago, Plock enjoyed a comfortable victory in Zagreb, 34:26
  • thanks to a stunning defensive second half, Füchse Berlin took the points in Aalborg, with a 35:31 result, to ensure they finish first in group A
  • after beating Füchse Berlin last week, Kielce secured a 39:33 win against Sporting, with Szymon Sicko scoring nine
  • despite being down by one with less than 20 minutes to play, Pelister turned things around and took one point against Paris with a 34:34 draw, thanks to a late equaliser from Dejan Manaskov
  • three players scored 10 goals on Wednesday night: Sporting’s Martim Costa, Pelister’s Filip Kuzmanovski and PSG’s Yahia Omar

GROUP A

Aalborg Handbold (DEN) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 31:35 (15:16)

H2H: 1-0-5
Top scorers: Mads Hoxer 8/10 (Aalborg Håndbold); Mathias Gidsel 8/13 (Füchse Berlin)

The top-of-table clash saw neither team able to take the upper hand in the first half, with no advantage bigger than one goal before the break. Right backs were the spotlight, with Mads Hoxer and Mathias Gidsel both scoring four for their side in the opening period. As the half looked set to end on an even score, Hákun av Teigum found a solution from a small angle on the right wing to help Füchse back to the dressing room leading by one. With Dejan Milosavljev making crucial saves between the posts, Berlin increased their advantage to three goals for a short time and, while the hosts levelled the score heading into the last quarter, the game belonged to the German side. With two 3:0 series within 10 minutes, the visitors took their maximum advantage of six goals with six minutes remaining — well enough to make sure they would finish the group phase on top of the group.

040326Aalborg Berlin Andersson 55 (1)
We played a very good game today. We hit a technical level that we have been seeking for a while and at the same time kept our errors to a minimum. When that happens, we are a very hard team to beat. Aalborg didn’t get too many easy goals. With that being said, Aalborg has some world-class players who kept them in the game in the first half, but in the second our goalkeeper was able to deny them, and then we just kept running and running and ended up taking the win.
Lasse Andersson
Left back, Füchse Berlin
0304202626 Aalborg Fuchse Berlin 22
I think we lacked efficiency today, and at the same time we also made too many technical errors. We played too fast in some situations and made some poor decisions, which they were quick to punish. They played a smarter game today than we did, which is disappointing, because I really believed we had a good shot to take the win today.
Simon Hald
Line player, Aalborg Håndbold

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) 39:33 (20:16)

H2H: 1-0-1
Top scorers: Szymon Sicko 9/13 (Industria Kielce); Martim Costa 10/13 (Sporting Clube de Portugal)

Kielce seemed full of confidence heading into this high-profile game, and the first half only proved that. With a strong defence and an offence firing on all cylinders, the Polish side cruised away early. After 22 minutes played, Kielce were ahead by seven — the biggest advantage of the match and a distance they subsequently held several times. It was only thanks to Martim Costa, who scored six in the first half alone, that Sporting remained in the game and managed to come back within four before the break. The hosts did not release the pressure on coming back to the court, as Szymon Sicko used every opportunity to consolidate his team’s upper hand. 10 goals from Costa could not prevent Kielce from holding on to the last minutes, and the Polish side took two important points in the race for third place.

20260304 Industria Kielce Sporting Lisbona (103)
It was a fantastic match from the first to the last minute. Of course, there were a few weaker moments, but the most important thing is the victory. The goal was to win by more than four goals, but we also want to win in Kolstad and give ourselves a chance to move up to third place. The Costa brothers are incredible — they can do everything and take a dozen or more shots each. But our defence was better and kept them under control throughout the entire match.
Aleks Vlah
Centre back, Industria Kielce
20260304 Industria Kielce Sporting Lisbona (38)
The Kielce team was better than us. In the second half, we had several chances to score, and if we had converted them the match might have looked different. The home side was more aggressive and more effective. We conceded too many goals from nine metres. It’s tough to play away from home with such a big goal deficit. I’m disappointed, but we have important matches ahead of us and we need to forget about today’s game. We have already qualified for the next round, and I believe the most important thing will be to enter the EHF Champions League play-offs healthy.
Martim Costa
Left back, Sporting Clube de Portugal

GROUP B

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 26:34 (11:17)

H2H: 4-3-3
Top scorers: Giorgi Tskhovrebadze 6/9 (HC Zagreb); Melvyn Richardson 8/9 (Orlen Wisla Plock)

Fresh from drawing with defending title holders Magdeburg in the previous round, Plock only needed nine minutes to take the momentum. Between minutes 15 and 24, the Polish side ran a 5:2 series to create a four-goal advantage, taking the score from 7:6 to 12:8 — a period from which Zagreb would never really recover. With Plock keeper Mirko Alilovic in fine form between the posts, with eight stops in the first half alone, the visitors hit an advantage of six goals before half-time. The gap on the scoreboard reached 10 goals as Melvyn Richardson scored two consecutive goals, and Plock showed no intention of slowing down. Despite a solid Giorgi Tskhovrebadze, Zagreb’s reaction was too little, too late — and not enough to prevent Plock from going home with a commanding two points.

20260304 Zagreb Orlen Wisla 034
Congratulations to my players. They showed ambition and the desire to improve with every game, despite the fact that we can no longer move up or down in the standings. In the first half our defence was fantastic. Mirko Alilovic had an amazing first half and we were six goals ahead, just like in our first encounter this season.
Xavi Sabate
Head coach, Orlen Wisla Plock
20260304 Zagreb Orlen Wisla 054
We expected a bit more from ourselves, despite the fact that we haven’t been looking very good lately. Mirko [Alilovic] was also really good, especially in the first half, which allowed them to score many easy goals and widen the gap early on.
Davor Gavric
Centre back, HC Zagreb

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 34:34 (15:18)

H2H: 1-1-6
Top scorers: Filip Kuzmanovski 10/12 (HC Eurofarm Pelister); Yahia Omar 10/13 (Paris Saint-Germain)

Despite being already eliminated, Pelister gave Paris more than a good run for their money. Though the French side spent most of the first half ahead on the scoreboard, they never had an advantage bigger than four goals. And despite Kamil Syprzak scoring five in the first half, PSG were never able to shake off their opponents’ resistance. Eurofarm even came back within one goal three minutes before the break, which they reached down by three. The start of the second half, though, was all in favour of the hosts. With Andrzej Widomski and Filip Kuzmanovski on scoring duties, Pelister came back and took a two-goal lead with 10 minutes left to play, before Paris reacted and turned things around. PSG were ahead by one and with the ball in hand with 15 seconds left to play, but a Saeid Heidarirad save and a last-second equaliser from Dejan Manaskov allowed the hosts to take a deserved point.

040326 213
An exciting match. It could have ended with our victory, but also with a defeat. In the end, we managed to score a goal at the very end and win a point. I think we showed ourselves in an excellent light for the last time this season in the Champions League in Bitola. This is the path the team should take further in the championship.
Dejan Manaskov
Left wing, HC Eurofarm Pelister
Eurofarm Pelister Psz 35
It’s a very difficult place to come to play. Obviously, we’re very disappointed with the result. We need to take the lessons and learn from them, especially for our final group phase game against Magdeburg next week.
Stefan Madsen
Head coach, Paris Saint-Germain
Photos © Henrik Hansen; Aleksandar Kotevski Sasho Ristevski; HC Zagreb; Tomasz Fąfara

