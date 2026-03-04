Germany, Sweden and Spain stay perfect; Belgium write history

Germany, Sweden and Spain stay perfect; Belgium write history

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
04 March 2026, 22:30

Round 3 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers started with six matches played across four groups on Wednesday. Three of these encounters featured teams with a 100 per cent record in the competition, and it was Germany, Sweden and Spain who had the upper hand and extended their winning streaks.

Montenegro also had a chance to claim their third straight victory, but they lost in Iceland, while Belgium claimed a historic first Qualifiers win.

  • Joaquín Rocamora enjoyed a successful debut at Spain's helm, as his team made a second-half comeback in Austria, taking a 29:24 win in the Highlight Match of round 3
  • in contrast, Sandra Kolakovic, who returned to lead Serbia after 20 years, started her new tenure with a defeat, as her team lost 23:30 against Germany
  • Iceland claimed their maiden victory in group 4, beating Montenegro 28:27 to break the visitors’ perfect record
  • after a 25:21 win over Portugal, the Faroe Islands lead group 4 alongside Montenegro, with both teams having four points
  • Belgium, who participate in the Qualifiers for only the second time, opened their account in group 3, as Fien Boons' goal with one minute to play secured them a 26:25 win against North Macedonia
  • Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir (Iceland), Đurđina Jauković (Montenegro) and Katarina Krpež-Šlezak (Serbia) became top scorers of the day with 12 goals each, but of these teams, only Iceland celebrated a victory

GROUP 3

Slovenia vs Germany 23:30 (15:16)

H2H: 2-0-7
Top scorers: Tjaša Stanko 7/10 (SLO), Antje Döll 7/7 (GER)

Germany started well and opened up a 4:2 lead, but then they lost their rhythm for a while. Powered by Tjaša Stanko, Slovenia used a 5:0 run to pull in front. However, the visitors soon regrouped and hit back with a 4:0 surge, buoyed by saves from Katharina Filter and goals from Emily Vogel. In a tight game, it was the Germans who led by one goal at half-time, and while the home side drew level just after the restart, Markus Gaugisch's team then gained momentum. Sarah Wachter, who replaced Filter in goal, boasted a 44 per cent save efficiency in the second half, helping her team to extend the gap. In the 42nd minute, Germany led 23:18, and they went on to comfortably clinch a seven-goal victory.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260403 SLO GER Vojnovic Quote
We showed a good performance and fought hard. We had to acknowledge the superiority of a more experienced opponent, who are, after all, the world runners-up. I would say they probably did not expect us to fight the way we did. In attack we perhaps made a few too many mistakes, which resulted in a relatively large goal difference. Nevertheless, we can still be satisfied with our performance.
Maja Vojnovič
Goalkeeper, Slovenia
20260403 SLO GER Gaugisch Quote
It was not an easy game and we had to work hard for the result. Our play was not always fluent, but sometimes you also need to win matches like this. In the end, we achieved our goal, so I’m satisfied with the victory.
Markus Gaugisch
Head coach, Germany

Belgium vs North Macedonia 26:25 (14:15)

H2H: 1-0-0
Top scorers: Munia Smits 11/16 (BEL), Jovana Kiprijanovska 7/10 (MKD)

Both sides were looking for their maiden points, and it was the Macedonian visitors who had a better start, pulling in front 6:3 after seven minutes. Belgium's defence looked shaky in those opening minutes, but it improved as the game progressed, which helped the home team to put pressure on their rivals. North Macedonia led 14:11 in the 27th minute, but the Belgians finished the first half with a 3:1 surge, cutting the gap to just one goal. A string of goals from Jovana Kiprijanovska helped the Balkan side to a 18:14 lead soon after the restart, but Belgium showed character once again and responded with a 4:0 run to draw level. Munia Smits stepped up for the hosts, making a lot of impact wit her goals, and her teammate Fien Boons scored the winner with 65 seconds to play before the Macedonians missed two chances to salvage a draw in the remaining time.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260304 BEL MKD Smits Quote
I am just so proud of Belgium and the team. The aim of a match is to have at least one more point than your opponent at the end. And we achieved that today by fighting really hard. And just showing that we definitely wanted those two points.
Munia Smits
Left back, Belgium
20260304 BEL MKD MKD Quote
A tough match, we didn’t break down from pressure from the crowd but we didn’t handle our own pressure from knowing what this match means for us. We started well but had some lapses in our game, and we also started the second half that way, and all of this is due to our rotation since we have many injured players and played without a traditional centre back.
Kristijan Grchevski
Head coach, North Macedonia

GROUP 4

Iceland vs Montenegro 28:27 (13:13)

H2H: 2-1-3
Top scorers: Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir 12/16 (ISL), Đurđina Jauković 12/15 (MNE)

Montenegro had the maximum of four points before this game and were seen as favourites, but on home court, Iceland upset the Balkan team and took their first points in the group. The game was very close from the beginning, and neither team pulled clear by more than two goals throughout the first half, which ended in a 13:13 draw. Both rivals had clear leaders in attack, as Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir had a lot of impact for Iceland, while Đurđina Jauković did well for Montenegro. The home side scored 10 goals from seven-metre shots, and they opened up a three-goal lead, 20:17, midway through the second half. Montenegro came back within one goal, but as Þorkelsdóttir scored nine of her 12 goals after the break, her team enjoyed a 25:21 lead with six minutes to go, and this cushion helped them to prevent Montenegro's late comeback.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260304 ISL MNE Thorkelsdottir Quote
There was a great turnout in the stadium that gave us such extra energy when we entered the final part of the game. We were incredibly strong and determined defensively, which resulted in easy goals.
Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir
Centre back, Iceland
20260304 ISL MNE Jaukovic Quote
Our possession, especially in the first half, was not good enough, but we managed to stay in the game thanks to our defence. In the second half, we have to be more aggressive to finish the game.
Đurđina Jauković
Left back, Montenegro

Faroe Islands vs Portugal 25:21 (12:9)

H2H: 1-0-0
Top scorers: Lív Poulsen 5/8, Anna Weyhe 5/7 (both FAR), Constança Sequeira 5/7 (POR)

The Faroe Islands had a slight advantage from the opening minutes, and in a low-scoring first half, some good defence and goals from Lív Poulsen and Anna Weyhe helped them to a 10:6 lead in the 24th minute following a 3:0 run. Portugal slightly reduced the gap by the break, but the Faroese continued to dominate in the second half, opening it with another 3:0 run. The hosts had their biggest lead during the game, six goals, on several occasions, finally at 21:15 in the 48th minute. Their goalkeeper Rakul Wardum had a 39 per cent save rate in the game, denying 12 shots, and her team cruised to an important win.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP 5

Serbia vs Sweden 26:29 (13:13)

H2H: 2-4-5
Top scorers: Katarina Krpež-Šlezak 12/14 (SRB), Nathalie Hagman 7/9 (SWE)

Katarina Krpež-Šlezak started to show her attacking power early in the match, as her four goals lifted Serbia to a 8:5 lead in the 14th minute. But then Sweden turned the tide, enjoying a 7:1 run in the next 11 minutes. However, Krpež-Šlezak was on fire again before the break, and her string of goals helped the hosts draw level. The momentum changed again after the restart, as Sweden opened the second half with a 3:0 run before the unstoppable Krpež-Šlezak finally scored for the hosts in the 38th minute. Serbia refused to give up and cut the gap to one goal on a few occasions, but Evelina Eriksson's saves helped the Nordic team to maintain their advantage, so the Swedes ultimately earned a hard-fought win. Their top scorer, Nathalie Hagman, scored her 1,000th goal for the national team during this game.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260304 SRB SWE Jovovic Quote
I think we played a good and fighting game. We played great against a very experienced team that has very experienced and quality players in its ranks. I think we have a great future ahead of us and that we have enough room for progress.
Jovana Jovović
Left back, Serbia
20260304 SRB SWE Axner Quote
I’m very pleased that we maintained a high intensity in our play. On top of that, we showed really strong aggression in our defence. We had to play 12 minutes short-handed, but I still think we held it together well. It was a bit of a surprise for us that they played a 5–1 defence. They made it somewhat difficult for us offensively in the first half. However, we were much more effective in the second.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Sweden

GROUP 6

Highlight match: Austria vs Spain 24:29 (12:10)

H2H: 3-1-7
Top scorers: Ines Ivančok-Šoltić 7/11 (AUT), Danila So Delgado 7/13 (ESP)

Both sides missed a lot of chances early in the match before Philomena Egger opened the score in the fifth minute. The Austrian defence did a good job in the first half, forcing Spain to turn the ball over time after time, and Lena Ivančok stood well between the posts. As a result, the home team led 7:4 midway through the first half and 10:6 in the 22nd minute. But Spain slashed the gap to two goals by half-time, and they took the initiative in the second half. Danila So Delgado, who missed a lot of chances before the break, improved her shooting efficiency, scoring five of her seven goals in the second half before receiving a red card late in the match. In the 37th minute, the Spanish team had their first lead in the game, 16:15, and while Austria continued to fight, the visitors now clearly had the upper hand. A 3:0 run handed Spain a 23:19 lead in the 47th minute, and they further extended the gap by full-time.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260304 AUT ESP Tijsterman Quote
I think we played a very good first half, defended well and managed to stop their play in the circle. The three two-minute penalties in the second half broke our backs. We had to play a lot of one-on-one defence. Spain is very strong in that area, which costs us a lot of energy.
Monique Tijsterman
Head coach, Austria
20260304 AUT ESP Rocamora Quote
I'm very happy that we got the two points and I'm very proud of the team. It wasn't easy for the team with the change of coach. The first 15 minutes were very bad for us. We threw away a lot of balls. But we got up, stuck to our system and believed in ourselves.
Joaquín Rocamora
Head coach, Spain
EM101139
DIENER/Eva Manhart
EM100771
DIENER/Eva Manhart
EM101621
DIENER/Eva Manhart
Srb Swe 030
Serbian Handball Federation
Srb Swe 023
Serbian Handball Federation
Srb Swe 027
Serbian Handball Federation
20260403 SLO GER Markovic3
Aljaz Mocnik/Slovenian Handball Federation
20260403 SLO GER 3
Aljaz Mocnik/Slovenian Handball Federation
A 100229
Mummi Lu
A 100692
Mummi Lu
A 101020
Mummi Lu
EK0A1546
Andrei Antal/Handball Federation of the Faroe Islands
EK0A1652
Andrei Antal/Handball Federation of the Faroe Islands
20260304 MKD Jankulovska Marija 20260304Q7VOEVQH
Alain Decamps
20260304 BEL MKD WVB 8J0A0170
Wim van Borm

Main photo © DIENER/Eva Manhart

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260304 W EURO Q Blog Main 11
Previous Article SUMMARY: Iceland, Faroe Islands create Nordic euphoria; first win Belgium
0304202626 Aalborg Fuchse Berlin 100
Next Article Berlin secure first position; Polish sides take points

Latest news

More News