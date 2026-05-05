Over time, the knowledge of each player and team naturally grows, building a bank of knowledge in Salvador's mind. On top of that he adds additional study for each game. Naturally, crossing paths with some players regularly, in the EHF Champions League and national team competitions, that knowledge of each other becomes a part of the game.
“We have the normal video that we have on the club, studying for everything that the next game will bring us. I like to study, like individual players, you know? Imagine if we play against, I don’t know, we'll play now against Aalborg — I try to study all the first-line players that we will play against, to see what they do more, the normal things that they do, what they like. I think that's a normal thing that I try to do and I start to do it, to know each player that will play against, each team that we will play against. And after that, depending on each player, try to do some different things and try to prepare better the game against them,” says Salvador.
“Of course, during the years, we start to get some experience. Some that we don't have on like 19, 20 years old. I'm still young. I'm still trying to play against all the big players.
“But of course, when you play big stages, when you play Champions League, when you play the European Championship, when you play world cups, you start to play against all the big players out there. When you face again the same players, you already have something on your mind, but they are improving too, so I like to just start to see, start to remember some things that already worked or I already tried to do against them — try to do something different.”