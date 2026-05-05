Salvador’s game: “I prefer to have success on our defence”

Salvador’s game: “I prefer to have success on our defence”

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EHF / Courtney Gahan
05 May 2026, 12:00

He has never worn a club jersey other than his current one, and with his collective approach to the game along with his role as team captain, Sporting Clube de Portugal left back Salvador Salvador could be termed the heart of the side. He has played a vital part as the club have reached the Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-finals for the second straight season. The All-star Team Best Defender of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 shares his view of the game. 

“I prefer to have success on our defence than scoring 10 goals” — this statement from Sporting Clube de Portugal left back and captain Salvador Salvador encapsulates his approach to the game. The fact he emphasises “our” says even more. 

In a team sport, the term “team player” might seem applicable to all. But there are those that are focused more on what they can bring to the team, and those that cannot separate their own effort from that of the collective. Salvador is the latter. 

“I just try to give everything on the field. I'm a guy that feels a lot, the game inside. I try to take care all the things that the game gives me. Normally, that’s focused a lot on the defence because our team need that,” he says. 

“I can score some goals. I can attack a little bit too. I just try to take everything that the game gives me, try to put all the effort that I have in the game, try to enjoy all the games that we play and have fun.”

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“Making some noise with that name”

While he is a classic two-way player, Salvador associates his role more with defence and judges that to be the external perception as well. In January, he was named Best Defender of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026. 

“It was like a dream, you know. When you grow seeing a lot of big names or a lot of big players that are playing that stage and you reach it and you're doing so well, it's really, really amazing,” says the 24-year-old, before characteristically turning back to the team. 

“But I think that as a collective, Portugal, it's growing a lot during these two, three, four years. We are playing face-to-face against each team. We win against Denmark, we win against Spain, we win against almost all the big teams. 

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“I think that growth that Portugal is having helps individual players like me, like Martim [Costa], like Kiko [Francisco Costa] — all the players that are appearing and making some noise with that name. It's about the collective working that we are having in Portugal, on the club, on the national team. I think our names are connected about the success that Portugal is having. For me, it’s really amazing. It was like a dream to receive that trophy.” 

“I just want to don’t suffer a goal”

Salvador can typically be found in the middle block of Sporting and Portugal’s defensive line-ups, but does play elsewhere as well. 

“Depends on the game, depends on the strategy too, but normally I play more on centre as the number four,” he says. “I can play as the number five or number two too — depends on the game, depends on our team, depends on other factors.”

As his position varies, so does his focus when standing on the defensive line during a game, watching the attacking team approach. 

“It depends on the player, depends on the team, depends on the moment. We have a lot of things that we can think on, but first of all, I just want to don’t suffer a goal, to just try to help the goalkeepers and help the team to don't suffer many goals and score more than the opposite team. If we can steal the ball, if we can recover the ball, perfect. If we can't and we suffer a goal, try to improve,” says Salvador, before examining the specific strengths he brings to the position. 

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“I'm not the guy that is like, completely aggressive. Not the guy that takes a lot of two minutes, I think. I don't have many red cards too in my career. I just try to be, like, clever. Try to read the players. 

“I try to study a lot to each game, to the players that we will face, to the players that normally go against me.”

“I feel really interested in the study”

Every player has a different approach in their pre-match study. Salvador says that the effort he puts in before the games, particularly with regard to study of opponents, is one key that has led to big leaps in his development.

“I feel really interested in the study. I feel really interested on working better and better. Try to improve on one-against-ones, to get some steals, try to get some blocks — everything that the defender can do,” he explains. “I'm just a guy that tries to be clever on defence. Try to study all the players that we play against and work with the team.”

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Over time, the knowledge of each player and team naturally grows, building a bank of knowledge in Salvador's mind. On top of that he adds additional study for each game. Naturally, crossing paths with some players regularly, in the EHF Champions League and national team competitions, that knowledge of each other becomes a part of the game. 

“We have the normal video that we have on the club, studying for everything that the next game will bring us. I like to study, like individual players, you know? Imagine if we play against, I don’t know, we'll play now against Aalborg — I try to study all the first-line players that we will play against, to see what they do more, the normal things that they do, what they like. I think that's a normal thing that I try to do and I start to do it, to know each player that will play against, each team that we will play against. And after that, depending on each player, try to do some different things and try to prepare better the game against them,” says Salvador. 

“Of course, during the years, we start to get some experience. Some that we don't have on like 19, 20 years old. I'm still young. I'm still trying to play against all the big players. 

“But of course, when you play big stages, when you play Champions League, when you play the European Championship, when you play world cups, you start to play against all the big players out there. When you face again the same players, you already have something on your mind, but they are improving too, so I like to just start to see, start to remember some things that already worked or I already tried to do against them — try to do something different.” 

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“He knows what I can do; he knows what I can improve”

One thing that has not been different for Salvador is his team — he has been with Sporting since his youth days, arriving there at age 13. He graduated into the senior side in 2019/20, and aside form a brief period out on loan, has always played for the club that formed him. 

He has also consistently worked with the same coaches for years. With the national team, Paulo Pereira has been in charge since before Salvador made his major championship debut at the EHF EURO 2022. Ricardo Costa has been head coach at Sporting since 2021. That is a huge positive for Salvador. 

“I already worked with Ricardo, this is my fifth year I think, so I already know him really well. He knows me really well — he knows what I can do; he knows what I can improve, or what I need to improve to continue to grow as a player. On the national team happened quite the same. So, it feels comfortable with yourself and feels comfortable where you are,” he says. 

“It's quite good having the same person working with you every day, four or five years, knowing you really well. I think it helped me.” 

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Ricardo Costa is not the only Costa featuring with Sporting — the squad includes two of the most prolific scorers in the game today, Ricardo’s sons, 23-year-old Martim and 21-year-old Francisco “Kiko” Costa. Both Kiko and Martim are among the leading scorers of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26, with 123 and 104 goals, respectively. They are also now regulars among the leaders at national team competitions. 

How does Salvador see his role in attack, collaborating with the Costa brothers?

“I just try to be, like, a balance between them, you know, because they are scoring machines. They have lot of good points on the attack. They can shoot from everywhere. They are quite different as players, but they are amazing players. Some of the best out there. Their growth is amazing. Like we already talked, the growth that Sporting has with Ricardo — Martim, Kiko, me and everyone that are appearing — it's really, really good and the help that we have, to have the same coach working with us during these years and how he is working with us, it's perfect for us. 

“When I'm out there with them, I just try to help to be like a little balance with them, because I know that they can score from everywhere, they can find a solution with short space, so I just try to help — if I need to score some goals, I will score it. If I need to find some spaces for them, I'll try it,” says Salvador. 

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“He is the GOAT of handball”

Salvador may see defence as his most important area to contribute, and may play alongside two who clearly eclipse most others’ scoring efforts, but do not let his humble words fool you — Salvador is a dangerous man with the ball. This season and last, he hit 55 goals in the EHF Champions League — and his final count this year waits to be seen. He scored his career high in international competitions in the EHF European League 2022/23, netting 77.  

“I really enjoy attack. Of course, like we already said, when people think about my name, it's normal that the people think more of defence, but I enjoy as well attack. I enjoy as well scoring some goals. I try to be a team player that helps everyone score and everything. When I'm on the attack, I just try to find a solution to the team to score a goal,” he says, adding that he does not have any particular favourite attacking move or kind of goal to score.

“Every goal is special. Every goal is different — depending on the situation, depending on the game. 

“I'm a team player — I prefer to do like 10 assists than score me 10 goals.”

Being so focused on contributing at both ends of the court, it is natural that Salvador’s role model would have been one who did that as well — and he names one of the best-known two-way players as his biggest idol: Nikola Karabatic.   

“I grew up watching Karabatic playing. He was like my idol as a kid. I grew up seeing his games on the television,” reflects Salvador. “He’s a guy that I try to be. I try to be a guy that can defend really good and try to be a guy that can attack too. I think he's the GOAT, if we can say it. He is the GOAT of handball. He was my favourite player of all time and he was a person that I inspired myself being.” 

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Photos © Isabel Silva / João Pedro Morais / José Lorvão; kolektiff images/Eva Manhart/Uros Hocevar; Roland Peka / One Veszprém; Henrik Hansen

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