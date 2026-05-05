“I prefer to have success on our defence than scoring 10 goals” — this statement from Sporting Clube de Portugal left back and captain Salvador Salvador encapsulates his approach to the game. The fact he emphasises “our” says even more.

In a team sport, the term “team player” might seem applicable to all. But there are those that are focused more on what they can bring to the team, and those that cannot separate their own effort from that of the collective. Salvador is the latter.

“I just try to give everything on the field. I'm a guy that feels a lot, the game inside. I try to take care all the things that the game gives me. Normally, that’s focused a lot on the defence because our team need that,” he says.

“I can score some goals. I can attack a little bit too. I just try to take everything that the game gives me, try to put all the effort that I have in the game, try to enjoy all the games that we play and have fun.”