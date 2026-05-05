Five things to know about Aalborg and Sporting
In the first leg of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 quarter-finals against Sporting Clube de Portugal, Aalborg Håndbold fought their way back from five goals down in the second half to clinch a draw on the buzzer with a Buster Juul penalty throw.
Now, the Danish side host Sporting in Aalborg, with a place at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 on the line, in the Match of the Week (Wednesday 6 May, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV). Before the game, here are five things you should know about the two clubs.