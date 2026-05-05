1. Will experience pay off?

Aalborg are by far the more experienced team at this level of the competition. This is their 11th season in the EHF Champions League and they have reached the quarter-finals in four of the last five seasons, missing out only in 2022/23 when they were eliminated in the play-offs.

More significantly, Aalborg made it to the EHF FINAL4 final in both 2020/21 and 2023/24, losing on both occasions to Barça. Of the 2024 team that played the final, 10 men are still on the Aalborg roster and they have since been bolstered with experience and talent with the additions of Sander Sagosen, Alexandre Blonz and Juri Knorr this season.

In contrast, Sporting are playing only their second quarter-finals in history in six appearances in the EHF Champions League. They made it back to the top tier last season after a five-year absence, and went straight to the quarter-finals for the first time, but were knocked out by HBC Nantes 60:57 on aggregate — losing the first leg 27:28 and the second 30:32 in France.

Those facts suggest that Aalborg come into the second leg as favourites, with the knowledge of how to win the crunch matches.