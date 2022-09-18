Bietigheim seal monster MOTW win against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

SG BBM Bietigheim delivered another flawless performance to down FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in the Match of the Week, 40:20, one week on from their largest EHF Champions League Women victory 46:23 against DHK Banik Most.

The German champions took advantage of a strong start and never looked back as they started the season with two wins from two, one game shy of their largest-ever winning streak.

GROUP A

MOTW: SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 40:20 (18:9)

Bietigheim extended their winning streak in European competition to 14 matches, with their last loss coming in the Champions League Women’s play-offs against Györi Audi ETO KC in March 2021

FTC’s attack struggled in the first 15 minutes of the game, with the Hungarian side scoring only three goals, as they enabled Bietigheim to take a commanding 8:3 lead early on

the Hungarian side recorded their worst first-half performance in six and a half years, down nine goals

goalkeeper Melinda Szikora, who was facing her former side, was named MOTW Player of the Match of the Week. She enjoyed an excellent performance, saving 16 shots for a 53.3% saving efficiency, but went off with a finger injury in the 46 th minute

minute this was FTC’s largest loss in the competition, and tied their worst-ever outing in terms of goals conceded in a single match

Bietigheim have the best attack, scoring an average of 43 goals per game, the best defence, with only 43 goals conceded in two games, and the largest goal difference of +43 in the EHF Champions League Women after two games

Bietigheim record another outstanding win

At one point, early in the second half, the stats were overwhelming: Bietigheim boasted a 78% scoring efficiency, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria were at 43% scoring efficiency. This is where everything unraveled for the Hungarian side, who, despite ushering in plenty of experienced talent this summer are still seriously underperforming.

Prior to Most’s demolition one week ago, Bietigheim’s largest win in the EHF Champions League Women was an 11-goal defeat of FTC and this Match of the Week had serious shades of that game, when the German champions delivered an immense performance.

It is too early to name Bietigheim as a contender for an EHF FINAL4 spot, but the reigning champions of the EHF European League Women are truly onto something this season.

Keeping the core intact from the previous campaign, the German champions have the experience to contend, registering their best-ever start in the competition. Moreover, they are a team, not a collection of individuals, which bodes well, with 10 of their 12 outfield players scoring at least once in this match.