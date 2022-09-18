In the EHF European Cup Men, the line-up of round 2 is complete following 14 round 1 matches played at the weekend, including four double-headers and six second-leg matches.

SSV Brixen and HC Izvidac, who lost their matches a week before, managed home comebacks which allowed them to progress to the next stage.

in an Italian derby, Brixen hit back against Raimond Sassari after a 29:24 defeat in the first leg, earning a 29:20 victory on home court

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Izvidac needed a post-match shootout to claim a 38:35 win against HC Linz AG, which cancelled out the Austrian team's 34:32 win a week before

a shootout was also needed in Kragujevac, where the local side SPD Radnicki Kragujevac beat HC Dukla Praha 25:24. However, the Czech team went through, as they had won 31:29 in the first match

IBV Vestmannaeyjar, HC Robe Zubri and RK Gracanica progressed to the next stage after wins in double-headers last weekend

51 teams, including defending champions Nærbø IL, will enter the competition in round 2, which will be played on 29/30 October and 5/6 November

All Czech teams progress

Czech Republic was the only nation to be represented by three clubs in round 1, and all of them managed to progress. While Zubri defeated Izmir BSB SK twice last week, and Dukla needed a shootout to beat Kragujevac, TJ Sokol Nove Veseli had no problems in a double-header against their Estonian rivals HC Tallinn, winning 77:50 on aggregate.

Notably, there will be as many as five Czech teams in round 2, as HCB Karvina and Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje also set to join the race.