Bietigheim shock reigning champions with superb win

GROUP A

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 32:30 (16:17)

Bietigheim are now on a 60-game unbeaten run, dating back to March 2021, in all competitions, which has 59 wins and a single draw

the hosts enjoyed a 8:3 run to finish the match, which saw Kaba Gassama and Trine Jensen Østergaard each score twice to block Vipers’ path to the win

the Norwegian side had a record nine-game winning streak snapped this afternoon by Bietigheim, with Vipers’ last loss in the European top competition coming in February 2022 against Metz Handball

after an outstanding match against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, Bietigheim’s goalkeeper, Melinda Szikora, had another superb outing, saving 17 shots for a 36.9% efficiency

Bietigheim still have the top attack in the competition, scoring 125 goals in four matches, but have lost the crown for the best defence, conceding 101 goals, three more than Györ, the only side not to have conceded 100 goals

A new powerhouse round the block?

It was a roller coaster of a game, which Vipers started with a 5:1 lead, preventing Bietigheim from scoring for over five minutes. By that time, backs Marketa Jerabkova and Anna Vyakhireva had already scored two goals each and it was looking like Vipers were cruising to their 10th consecutive win in the EHF Champions League Women.

The two players combined for only eight goals at the end of the match, with Jerabkova adding a single goal, as Vipers’ attack started relying on Rangnhild Dahl, another back which has had a good season so far.

But Bietigheim’s transition from the EHF European League Women winners to bona-fide EHF Champions League Women powerhouse was complete, as the German side used their excellent team spirit and unity to claw its way back, finishing the match with a 8:3 run and downing Vipers for the first time this season.

A German team has never made it to the EHF FINAL4 so far in the current era of the European premium competition, but Bietigheim are definitely worth watching this season. They have the strength and the potential to do it and will likely have changed their objective, after being undefeated after four matches.