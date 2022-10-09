Away wins headline the start of the EHF European League Women

the most balanced match was the one between SCM Gloria Buzau and Costa del Sol Malaga, with the Spanish side starting the game better, but faltered in the end, with the Romanian side extending their winning streak in home games to four games this season in all competitions

Chambray Touraine Handball, who featured last season in the group phase of the second-tier competition, will need a better outing in the second leg, after conceding a 31:28 loss against Thüringer HC, where Sonja Frey scored 11 goals

the former winners of the second-tier competition, Siófok KC, conceded the lowest amount of goals in a game in this round under the stewardship of new coach, Uros Bregar, 18, against MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin, with goalkeeper Marina Rajcic saving 14 shots for a 43.7% saving efficiency

21-year-old left back Dunja Tabak had her best-ever outing in a European competition, scoring 13 goals for ZRK Zeleznicar - Indjija, the best performance in the competition so far

Paulina Golla, the sister of Germany men’s national team captain, Johannes, was the top scorer for her side, VfL Oldenburg, scoring 10 goals in the 33:26 win

Brühl make it to the next phase

After accepting to play both their matches on away court, in Plzen, LC Brühl had little trouble to dispose of their opponents, with a strong 58:52 aggregate win, that saw the Swiss side just one step away from the group phase, which would transform them into the first team from Switzerland to qualify so far in the second-tier European club competition.

Siófok KC secured the biggest win of the weekend, nine goals ahead of MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin, 27:18, while Nyköbing Falster HB clinched a 29:21 win against Yalikavaksport Club, with a strong second half, after the result was tied at the break.

The second leg of the matches will take place next weekend, as well as the ties between Rocasa Gran Canaria and Bjelovar and the one between Spono Eagles and Fana.

EHF European League Women 2022/23 qualification round 2

SCM Gloria Buzau (ROU) vs Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) 32:31 (15:15)

MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin (POL) vs Siófok KC (HUN) 18:27 (11:13)

Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER) 26:33 (14:18)

HC Dalmatinka Ploce (CRO) vs ZRK Zeleznicar-Indjija (SRB) 25l32 (14:19)

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 28:31 (15:15)

Yalikavaksport Club (TUR) vs Nyköbing Falster HB (DEN) 21:29 (15:15)

LC Brühl (SUI) vs DHC Plzen (CZE) 30:27 (17:16)

DHC Plzen (CZE) vs LC Brühl (SUI) 25:28 (11:15)

* LC Brühl win 58:52 on aggregate