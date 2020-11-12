Binge-worthy weekend with 16 games on EHFTV

EHFTV audiences will be treated to a binge-worthy weekend of matches this Friday through Sunday, with a total of 16 games across four European cup competitions set to be streamed on the free-to-watch platform.

On Saturday and Sunday, it is showtime for champions. Round 8 of the DELO EHF Champions League – which started last weekend with Györ’s victory over Dortmund – sees six matches lined up. On Saturday, CSM will host Krim and Podravka Vegeta welcome Brest Bretagne Handball, before Buducnost and SCM Ramnicu Valcea wrap up the day.

On Sunday, the action begins in Germany and Denmark, with SG BBM Bietigheim hosting FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Team Esbjerg taking on Rostov-Don. Odense and CSKA will meet to decide the final two points available in the DELO EHF Champions League later that afternoon. And all this unscripted drama will be available for free on EHFTV.com.

Before the DELO EHF Champions League round 8 clashes, the weekend of action starts on Friday, with the EHF European Cup Men. Three matches in this competition are scheduled to be shown on EHFTV, with one each day from Friday to Sunday, keeping you fully entertained all weekend.

A further seven games await on Saturday and Sunday, with six EHF European League Women matches and one EHF European Cup Women clash to be shown on the new-look platform introduced for the 2020/21 season.

EHFTV.com is free to use around the world, with geo-blocking restrictions applicable. Registration is required.