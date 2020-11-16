Blistering second-half start sees Brest beat Podravka again

Similar to BV Borussia 09 Dortmund and Györi Audi ETO KC a week earlier, HC Podravka Vegeta and Brest Bretagne Handball agreed to play a double-header at one venue, in this case in Koprivnica.

The French side, who had won 33:29 on Saturday, now were formally considered the home side and claimed another victory, 32:25, on Monday evening.

GROUP B

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 32:25 (15:12)

Podravka’s final lead was in the 11th minute when they were up 4:3

between minutes 22 and 35, Brest enjoyed a 10:2 run to take a 20:12 lead

goalkeepers Cleopatre Darleux (Brest) and Yulia Dumanska (Podravka) recorded 12 and 11 saves respectively

Brest are now level with group leaders Györ on 12 points , having played one game more; for Podravka, it was their fifth defeat in a row

in round 9 later this week, Podravka are scheduled to host CSKA and Brest will play at home against Odense

Milosavljevic’s goals not enough for Podravka

Just like on Saturday, Podravka’s Dejana Milosavljevic became top scorer of the match, this time with 11 goals. She again won a personal duel against the competition’s top scorer Ana Gros, who netted five times. However, in both matches, Milosavljevic’s effort was not enough as Brest did better as a team.