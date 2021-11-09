Blomberg-Lippe draw inspiration from neighbours for international adventure

The Lipperland region in Central Germany is historically famous as the location of the “Battle of the Teutoburger Forest”, when German tribes devastated the Romans in what is seen as one of the most important defeats in Roman history.

Today, this region is less combative and fearful for opponents, but more famous for handball. And the 2021/22 season can be a historic one, as two neighbour clubs TBV Lemgo-Lippe (men) and HSG Blomberg-Lippe (women) could both compete in the group phase of the European League.

Lemgo, defending German Cup champions, already qualified and set a sign of strength by beating HBC Nantes recently, while Blomberg-Lippe (currently seventh in German league) aim to book their ticket but have a high hurdle ahead against Hungarian top club Váci NKSE.

“I think we have a 50:50 chance against them. We are a stronghold at home, so we hope to stand the heat in Hungary in the first leg and then to have the fate in our hands in the return leg at home,” says Steffen Birkner, head coach of the club. In 2018, he took over the team from Andre Fuhr, who later on steered Borussia Dortmund to their first league championship and currently rocks the DELO EHF Champions League with Borussia.

For Birkner, playing at an international level is essential in terms of development, from all perspectives.

“Of course, we can raise attraction for the club, it is an honour for the club, but mainly the players learn so much. We have many young German players in our squad, and the more they play internationally, the better it is for Blomberg, the Bundesliga and of course the national team.”

Blomberg play their sixth EHF European Cup season, their biggest success was reaching the 2014/15 Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final.