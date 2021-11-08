Court of Handball issues a fine for Grizelj from Koprivnice

The EHF Court of Handball has reached its decision in a case opened against the player Domagoj Grizelj following the direct disqualification of the KH ISMM Koprivnice (CZE) centre back in the first round match of the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22 against Selfoss from Iceland.

The EHF Court of Handball finds that, by protesting against the EHF referees’ decision and shouting at them, the player’s behaviour meets the characteristics of an unsportsmanlike conduct deserving further sanction. Therefore, the panel has decided to impose a find of €750 on the player.

An appeal may be filed within seven days.