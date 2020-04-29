Bobrovnikova the Instagram star
Over the past week, the handball world has continued their newfound practices of training and staying active at home, finding new and innovative ways to keep handball in their daily lives during the lockdown period and helping us all have a laugh together.
Several EHF Champions League clubs had the news that their domestic league season was over – and despite the unusual circumstances, it was reason to celebrate.
EHF Cup 2018/19 winners THW Kiel had a spectacular domestic season and took their first Bundesliga title in five years. The German club may not have been able to enjoy the party with fans now, but for now, they can enjoy the fact that their flags are flying in front of the city hall.
Three-time VELUX EHF FINAL4 participants Paris Saint-Germain HB marked the occasion of their sixth straight French championship trophy with a look back at the best moments of the 2019/20 campaign.
DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League side Rostov-Don were announced champions of the Russian league and posted a message thanking their fans for the great season, promising great moments in the future when they return to action.
В этом сезоне на трибунах Дворца спорта было так много юных болельщиков ⠀ Спасибо, что приходите на наши матчи всей семьей и активно участвуете во всех развлечениях, конкурсах и активностях ⠀ А в новом сезоне их станет еще больше... ⠀ #rostovhandball #БесконечностьНеПределApr 28, 2020 at 11:34pm PDT
Speaking of Rostov-Don, their left back Vladlena Bobrovnikova has been getting very creative on her Instagram during the lockdown. She celebrated the domestic title announcement in an unusual way.
‼️Новый Тик Ток♀️ Ну что! Вот сидела я дома в пижаме на самоизоляции и обьявили, что мы (конечно заслуженно) досрочно Чемпионы России УРА! Спасибо всем за поздравления сегодня! Что думаете о таком конце чемпионата? Кому интересно как снимала, пишите! #королеваТикТока #bedchallenge #поменялись #fliptheswitch #pillowchallenge #tiktokchallenge #vladlenabobrovnikova #handballplayer #håndball #balonmano #handball #kezilabdaApr 25, 2020 at 11:12am PDT
Meanwhile, the handball community’s dedication to maintaining fitness during the lockdown period continues. RK Metalac posted an impressive challenge to their players and supporters from 61-year-old coach Juma.
'Challenge 101' Izazov svih izazova! Trener Juma pita, trener Juma izaziva! Mo'š li ovo? Ajmo i stari i mladi! 'Challenge 101' = X godina + Y sklekova = ? Kod Jume: 61 +40 = 101 Ajmo ekipa! Možeš li više? #onlinerukometnanastava #Challenge #challenge101 #gorepalaczametalac #handballathome @ehfclApr 28, 2020 at 4:35am PDT
We also saw young players showing just as much dedication. These young players in Norway may not have perfected all their exercises yet, but their attitude to training and staying active could hardly be better.
Det er ikke all trening som går helt som planlagt eller alle skudd... Men øvelse gjør mester♂️ Eliah har holdt på masse med ball på verandaen i helgen, trent styrke og skadeforebyggende kne og ankel med store- og lillebror. #trenerdumestblirdubest #endagutentreningerendagutenmening #skadefriogsterk #øvelsegjørmester #handballathome #trenhjemmemedkragerøhåndball #hjemmetreningregionsor #vierkragerøhåndball #motnestesesongApr 26, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT
In Switzerland, members of LK Zug’s under 18 team have turned their homes into the handball court, not letting their time away from the could detract from their ability to practice some silky tricks.
A few of these ‘connected from a distance’ videos have been going around the handball community after the IHF posted a stay at home message featuring a number of top players at the start of April. This week, Kavallieri Handball Club in Malta showed us how their under 17 team are maintaining solidarity despite being apart.
Self-isolating does not mean that we should stop playing handball TOGETHER! Check out our U17 Kavallieri Girls getting creative on how to stay connected! . . . . . . . @ehfeuro #handball #quarantine #team #handballathome #toiletpaperchallenge #friends #creative #stayhomeApr 22, 2020 at 11:10am PDT
The Great Britain women’s team also shared a team-by-distance video, issuing a big challenge to their men’s side.
The GB women have set a HUGE challenge to our GB men with this #handballathome video!⠀ ⠀ Can the men do any better? Let's wait and see...⠀ ⠀ #StayStrong #StayActive #StayHealthy⠀ ⠀ How many GB players can you spot?⠀ ⠀ Can you also spot a pet, Super Hero and some special slippers too?⠀ ⠀ Tag yourself if you're in this great video!⠀ ⠀ and remember...⠀ ⠀ #StayAtHome #ProtectTheNHS #SaveLives #GBHandball Music: @lucenzomusic @donomar - ‘Danza Kuduro’Apr 22, 2020 at 7:56am PDT
Australian club University of New South Wales shared some new ideas for keeping up your handball skills – and once again we see a use for all that excess toilet paper you might have hoarded.
Sound on for this last one. Lamenting how much they miss handball, handballexpert.com created a special themed version of the well-known Adele Someone Like You meme.