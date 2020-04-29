Bobrovnikova the Instagram star

Over the past week, the handball world has continued their newfound practices of training and staying active at home, finding new and innovative ways to keep handball in their daily lives during the lockdown period and helping us all have a laugh together.

Several EHF Champions League clubs had the news that their domestic league season was over – and despite the unusual circumstances, it was reason to celebrate.

EHF Cup 2018/19 winners THW Kiel had a spectacular domestic season and took their first Bundesliga title in five years. The German club may not have been able to enjoy the party with fans now, but for now, they can enjoy the fact that their flags are flying in front of the city hall.

Three-time VELUX EHF FINAL4 participants Paris Saint-Germain HB marked the occasion of their sixth straight French championship trophy with a look back at the best moments of the 2019/20 campaign.

DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League side Rostov-Don were announced champions of the Russian league and posted a message thanking their fans for the great season, promising great moments in the future when they return to action.

Speaking of Rostov-Don, their left back Vladlena Bobrovnikova has been getting very creative on her Instagram during the lockdown. She celebrated the domestic title announcement in an unusual way.

Meanwhile, the handball community’s dedication to maintaining fitness during the lockdown period continues. RK Metalac posted an impressive challenge to their players and supporters from 61-year-old coach Juma.

We also saw young players showing just as much dedication. These young players in Norway may not have perfected all their exercises yet, but their attitude to training and staying active could hardly be better.

In Switzerland, members of LK Zug’s under 18 team have turned their homes into the handball court, not letting their time away from the could detract from their ability to practice some silky tricks.

A few of these ‘connected from a distance’ videos have been going around the handball community after the IHF posted a stay at home message featuring a number of top players at the start of April. This week, Kavallieri Handball Club in Malta showed us how their under 17 team are maintaining solidarity despite being apart.

The Great Britain women’s team also shared a team-by-distance video, issuing a big challenge to their men’s side.

Australian club University of New South Wales shared some new ideas for keeping up your handball skills – and once again we see a use for all that excess toilet paper you might have hoarded.

Sound on for this last one. Lamenting how much they miss handball, handballexpert.com created a special themed version of the well-known Adele Someone Like You meme.