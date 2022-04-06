Bodo: “Perfection is what we expect from ourselves”

The Hungarian side are chasing a four-goal deficit in the MOTW, having lost the first leg 25:21 in Germany last week.

For this match, Bodo is likely the only B left from what once was Szeged’s ‘3B’, nickname of the high-scoring trio of Bodo, Bence Banhidi, and Zsolt Balogh.

Right back Balogh left for Hungarian league rivals Grundfos Tatabánya KC a few seasons ago, and line player Banhidi missed the first leg with a persistent back injury and was also doubtful for Thursday’s return game.

In recent seasons, Bodo has not been scoring as much anymore as he did in the EHF Champions League seasons 2017/18 and 2018/19, when he netted 48 and 59 times, respectively. With strong wing players and centre backs at his disposal, head coach Juan Carlos Pastor has been altering the team’s tactics.

Some started questioning Bodo’s scoring and decision-making qualities in recent years – but the left back has remained confident, believing in the system as well as in himself.

“This season I was not able to always perform my best. But since the EHF EURO 2022, I am closer to the peak of my performance and I feel the game and the pace better,” Bodo said.

“My self-confidence also levelled up; without it, you cannot deliver good results in attack. Pastor knows what to do to reach the EHF FINAL4, which would mean that I made one of my most important dreams true.”