2 former champions, 3 nations, 30 home wins, and 3,170 goals

They advanced from the quarter-finals, which contained 504 goals. While Herning-Ikast, Viborg and Bietigheim are still undefeated in the EHF European League Women this season, Baia Mare became the only team to beat a group winner – Sola HK – in the quarter-finals.

Here facts and figures of the competition so far ahead of EHF Finals draw on Thursday:

1 team made it from the first qualification round to the quarter-finals – but lost there: Sola.

2 teams that started in the second qualification round have made it to the EHF Finals: Herning-Ikast and Bietigheim; Baia Mare and Viborg were seeded for the group phase.

2 teams that played at the inaugural EHF Finals 2021 are back at the final tournament in 2022: Baia Mare and Herning-Ikast, who both lost in their semi-final last season.

2 EHF Finals 2022 participants have won an EHF club competitions before: Viborg (Champions League 2006, 2009, 2010; EHF Cup 2014; Cup Winners’ Cup 1994, 1999, 2004) and Herning-Ikast (EHF Cup 2004, 2015; Cup Winners’ Cup 2004, 2011).

3 matches with the highest number of goals since the start of the group phase all took place in the quarter-finals.

3 nations are represented at the EHF Finals Women 2022: Denmark (two teams), Romania, and Germany.

3 teams won both quarter-final matches: Viborg, Bietigheim, and Herning-Ikast.

3 goals was the smallest aggregate margin in the quarter-finals: Viborg vs Storhamar 71:68

3 group phase winners made it to the EHF Finals: Herning-Ikast, Bietigheim, and Viborg; the fourth group winners, Sola, lost to Baia Mare in the quarter-finals.

4 matches since the start of the group phase have ended in draw, including Sola vs Baia Mare (29:29) in the quarter-finals.

4 different nations have won the last four editions of Europe’s second-tier women’s club competition: Russia (Rostov, 2017), Romania (Craiova, 2018), Hungary (Siófok, 2019) in the EHF Cup, and France (Nantes, 2021) in the EHF European League; Romania are still in the race for the 2021/22 trophy.

10 matches since the start of the group phase ended with a winning margin of at least 10 goals, including one quarter-final: Bietigheim vs Besancon 30:20.

10 wins from 10 matches (qualification, group phase, quarter-finals) is the perfect record so far this season for both Herning-Ikast and Bietigheim.