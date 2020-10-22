Brest beat Szeged for third straight home win

HC Meshkov Brest confirmed their strength on home court once more on Thursday, handing MOL-Pick Szeged their third defeat of the EHF Champions League season.

Brest earlier beat HC Vardar 1961 and Paris Saint-Germain HB in their arena, and they came back from behind at half-time against Szeged to clinch yet another win.

After missing key players against both Lomza Vive Kielce and FC Porto, Szeged finally had their full squad at their disposal, but could not avoid a third straight defeat.

GROUP A

HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) 26:24 (11:12)

Stas Skube scored five times in the first half but Brest still trailed Szeged almost throughout the entire first 30 minutes

Szeged conceded a 4:0 series between minutes 32 and 36, which was the turning point of the game

Slovenian duo Stas Skube and Jaka Malus combined to score 13 goals, while Szeged’s best scorer was also a Slovenian player, Mario Sostaric, with seven goals

Szeged lost their third game in a row, their worst streak in the EHF Champions League since 2017

Szeged remain the only side on zero points; Meshkov have six points - all from home games

A difference made within four minutes

While the first half was a very tight affair, Meshkov Brest suddenly pulled away early in the second. Making the most of Szeged’s turnovers, the Belarusian side scored four times in a row, including twice in an empty net, to take a four-goal advantage - a deficit Szeged never fully recovered from.