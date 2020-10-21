Flawless Kiel end Aalborg’s impressive run

Aalborg Håndbold had had their best ever start in the EHF Champions League with four victories – but then up came THW Kiel. The three-time Champions League winners kept the Danes well behind for more than 40 minutes, but then allowed the hosts to reduce the gap slightly. Former Aalborg player Sander Sagosen shone with eleven goals for Kiel.

GROUP B:

MOTW: Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs. THW Kiel (GER) 23:31 (9:17)

After minute 37 and the score 20:10, Kiel decelerated and allowed Aalborg an intermediate 12:5 run to 22:27.

Mainly in the first half, Kiel's goalkeeping duo Niklas Landin/Dario Quenstedt was much stronger than Simon Gade/Mikael Aggefors on the other side (11:4 saves after 30 minutes).

Kiel are now on six points, two points behind Aalborg, but have played one match fewer.

It was Kiel’s third away victory of the season after winning at Zagreb and Celje.

THW remain unbeaten on Danish ground in their more than 20 years of EHF Champions League history, extending their series to 11 victories and two draws in 13 matches.

Australian Bevan Calvert and new Swedish arrival Oscar Sunnefeldt (both THW) scored their first ever Champions League goals, respectively.

Kiel host Veszprem in the top match of Round 6, while Aalborg travel to Barcelona.

Sagosen’s perfect return

For the second time this season, THW Kiel were part of the MOTW after the 31:21 win at Zagreb, and for the second time, they took a clear away triumph – and also for the second time, Sander Sagosen was awarded Player of the Match, presented by IQONIQ. In Zagreb, the Norwegian super star scored seven goals from nine attempts, on Wednesday the top scorer of the EHF EURO 2020 netted eleven times from 14 attempts – despite a minor injury he had in the past two weeks. After four victories in four matches for PSG against Aalborg, he extended his run of wins against his former club.