Brest shock CSM with last-second goal

It was not an easy game, nor a pretty win for Brest Bretagne Handball, but the French powerhouse confirmed their resurgence with a narrow 30:29 win against Brest Bretagne Handball.



GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 29:30 (16:14)

CSM rode the wave of Cristina Neagu’s form in the first half, as the left back scored seven of her team’s 16 goals

after going down 8:4, Brest surprised CSM with a 4:0 run to get back in the game

the Romanian side had virtually secured the win, leading by two goals with three minutes to go, only for Brest to mount an impressive comeback and seal the win, 30:29

it was Brest’s first away win in the DELO EHF Champions League since March 2021

the French side ended a three-game winning streak for CSM and tied with the Romanian side on six points each

CSM’s woes plague them once again



Despite having plenty of chances, CSM failed to score in the last four minutes and 28 seconds of the game, basically handing Brest the win. But it was not easy for the French champions either, as Kalidiatou Niakate only scored in the last second of the game, her tenth goal of the match to give Brest their third win of the season.



CSM had a game in hand, but disappointed once again, displaying the same ups and downs that they showed throughout the season, plaguing them in every game played up until this point.