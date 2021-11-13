Brest struggle but seal win over Buducnost

Buducnost BEMAX are still facing a steep learning curve in the DELO EHF Champions League this season, conceding their seventh loss in a row, 25:21, against Brest Bretagne Handball

GROUP A

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 25:21 (12:12)

the French champions won two games in a row for the first time this season, but are still fourth in the standings

Brest’s top scorer this season, right wing Alicia Toublanc, had her best game ever in the DELO EHF Champions League, scoring ten times

Danish goalkeeper Sandra Toft enjoyed a great outing, boasting 17 saves, frustrating the Montenegrin team many times

Brest are still unbeaten in their last ten home games, winning all three matches this season

Buducnost are now on an eight-game losing streak in the competition, their longest ever

Brest’s superior depth helps them past Buducnost

The French champions outscored their opponents on home court this season by 20 goals, but suffered on their way to their third win in as many games on their home court.

It took 10 goals from right wing Alicia Toublanc and a monster haul from Sandra Toft - 17 saves, for a 45.9% saving efficiency - to get them there, but a win is a win, regardless of the efficiency of their game