FTC deal another tough blow to CSM

Not even an early timeout called by Adrian Vasile could weather the storm for CSM, who conceded their fourth defeat in seven games this season, 31:30, against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria.

It took a last-second goal from Itana Grbic to hand FTC the win, after CSM tied the game for the first time with 26 seconds to go.

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 31:30 (20:16)

a strong start from centre back Itana Grbic, who scored four times, lifted FTC to a 9:4 lead after ten minutes, despite an early timeout from CSM

the Hungarian champions went on a scoring spree in the first half, putting 20 goals past CSM, the first time they reached the milestone in the first half in the DELO EHF Champions League since November 2015, against Fleury

CSM had the chance to tie the game at 27, with 13 minutes to go, but missed a penalty shot, their third in the game, eventually falling to defeat

for the second game in a row, CSM lost the match in the last second, after Itana Grbic scored her sixth goal for FTC

this is CSM’s worst start in the competition, having never lost four of their first seven games

CSM’s injury woes hamper the Romanian side

When Cristina Neagu does not have a good outing, CSM usually do not win. The Romanian side have a long list of injured players, adding right back Barbara Lazovic to it last week, after she ruptured her ACL.

Without plenty of options in attack, the Romanian team relies heavily on Neagu. When she misses nine shots, like she did this afternoon, CSM struggles to secure the win. But FTC duly took advantage of their opponent's woes, cementing first place in the group, with another crucial win, courtesy of their superb attacking performance.