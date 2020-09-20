Brest top group B after emphatic win

After defeating SCM Ramnicu Valcea in the opening round of the DELO EHF Champions League last week, Brest Bretagne Handball confirmed their good form with an emphatic 12-goal away win against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund.

The French side are now top of group B with four points, ahead of Odense on goal difference, while the debutants from Dortmund still have no points.

GROUP B

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 29:41 (13:23)

Dortmund played their first-ever home match in the DELO EHF Champions League

Brest were in the lead throughout the match after Ana Gros opened the scoring in the 2 nd minute

minute 23 goals in the first half and 41 in the whole match are both new records for Brest in the competition

late in the first half, Dortmund’s Jennifer Gutierrez received a direct disqualification for hitting Cleopatre Darleux’s face from a penalty shot

Dortmund will try to claim their first points at Podravka next Saturday; Brest will take on Győr on Sunday

Team performance is crucial

12 Brest players put their names on the scoresheet at Dortmund, with Amandine Tissier being the only court player left without a goal. While Ana Gros was the leading scorer with seven goals, it was the team performance that really made the difference in the match.