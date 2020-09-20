Perederiy and Neagu sparkle in the top flight

Handball is a team sport and the result is rarely decided by a single player. Yet there are players who, by the virtue of their performances, can tilt the balance decisively during a game.

It happened once again with Cristina Neagu, who scored 10 goals against Team Esbjerg, including the game-winner, as CSM Bucuresti claimed their second win in a row.

Neagu is the top scorer in the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 season, with 22 goals, scoring 36 per cent of CSM’s goals this season – and is a likely top candidate to win a record-tying third top scorer title in the competition.

Another top individual performer this season is Ukrainian line player Olga Perederiy, who scored a personal-best 11 goals for Metz in the French side’s 36:27 win against Bietigheim.

Perederiy, who in seven previous Champions League seasons has never passed the 30-goal mark, has already put 15 goals past her opponents this season.