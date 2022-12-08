Brilliant endgame and goalkeeping masterclass keep Barça unbeaten

Barça know how to withstand the heat

It is a matter of experience, of individual class and the unbreakable will to fight until the end, which makes Barça so strong. The defending and record champions of the EHF Champions League have played so many crucial matches and they have become experts in withstanding the heat. They remained cold as ice in the 2022 final, beating Kielce after a penalty shoot-out, and in this season, they were lucky to score the last two goals in the draw at Kiel and - one week later - to turn the match against THW around in the last minutes. Against Aalborg, this strength, combined with the masterclass of goalkeeper, Gonzalo Perez de Vargas, was again the key to their remaining the only unbeaten team of the current Champions League season.