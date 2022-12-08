Dinamo and Zagreb share the spoils after rollercoaster game

A satisfying draw for both sides

The 3000 fans in the “Polivalenta” Arena in Bucharest were treated to a rollercoaster of a game with plenty of lead changes, including a big comeback by the home side when everything looked desperate with Zagreb leading by as many as four goals in the second half.

It took an enormous effort and goalkeeper, Saeid Heidarirad, was at the front line, saving 17 shots for a 40% saving efficiency, while the attack also performed well at times, but not enough to secure a win. A win that would have nearly qualified Dinamo for the play-offs.

Zagreb will surely decry their missed chances, as they also lost against Dinamo in the first game between the two sides in Zagreb. A matcher where they led throughout, only to see Dinamo clinch a one-goal win in the last second.