Dinamo and Zagreb share the spoils after rollercoaster game
The Croatian side had a 31-game winless streak in away matches in the European premium competition. It looked like it would be finally broken on Thursday evening, but eventually the game against CS Dinamo Bucuresti ended in a stalemate, 27:27.
GROUP A
CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) 27:27 (14:13)
- Zagreb had a crucial 6:1 stint to start the second half that looked to become the backbone for win against Dinamo, but they needed to mount a comeback later in the game, after Dinamo replied with their own 5:1 run late in the second helped
- Zagreb are still looking for their first away win in the European premium competition since September 2018, when they beat Flensburg, 31:29; Their streak is now at 32 games
- Slovenian goalkeeper, Aljaz Panjtar, had an outstanding start to the second half, saving six of the first seven shots he faced, and boasted an otherworldly 85% saving efficiency during that 10-minute span
- Dinamo failed to win and make another big step towards the play-offs of the European premium competition this season, but they extended their unbeaten streak to four games
- The point proved to be crucial for Zagreb, who have already beaten their point tally from the the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, as they moved to sixth place in the standings, leapfrogging Orlen Wisla Plock
A satisfying draw for both sides
The 3000 fans in the “Polivalenta” Arena in Bucharest were treated to a rollercoaster of a game with plenty of lead changes, including a big comeback by the home side when everything looked desperate with Zagreb leading by as many as four goals in the second half.
It took an enormous effort and goalkeeper, Saeid Heidarirad, was at the front line, saving 17 shots for a 40% saving efficiency, while the attack also performed well at times, but not enough to secure a win. A win that would have nearly qualified Dinamo for the play-offs.
Zagreb will surely decry their missed chances, as they also lost against Dinamo in the first game between the two sides in Zagreb. A matcher where they led throughout, only to see Dinamo clinch a one-goal win in the last second.