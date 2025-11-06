Buducnost and Sola seek first points; Györ, Brest eye perfection

EHF / Danijela Vekić EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
06 November 2025, 11:00

The upcoming weekend brings new action across Europe as eight teams prepare to host round 7 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26.

GROUP A

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)

Saturday 8 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-0
Last match: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Storhamar Handball Elite, 7 January 2023 (39:26 (17:13))

  • after a 31:27 win against Metz, Györ remain the only team in group A with a perfect record of six straight victories
  • Storhamar, who are fifth-placed with four points, lost their last two matches in the competition, at home against Metz (27:24) and Debrecen (30:28)
  • Györ have the best attack in the tournament with 210 goals, while Storhamar boast the most reliable defence, having conceded just 152 goals
  • the Norwegian team's Eli Marie Raasok is one of the best goalkeepers in the current EHF Champions League Women season, recording 70 saves for a 37 per cent save efficiency
  • Dione Housheer is Györ's top scorer in the competition with 33 goals; Anniken Obaidli netted 35 times for Storhamar

20251101 ETO Metz Celebration Circle E
Storhamar are a good team, and they have been getting some Champions League experience over the last years. I expect that we will win if we play like we have been doing, but at the same time we know that these kind of teams come to Györ without anything to lose.
Kristine Breistøl
Left back, Györi Audi ETO KC
20250914 Storhamar Buducnost 13806
I think we should look forward to playing against the very best. The biggest challenge will be to stop all the one-on-one duels that many of the Györ players are extremely good at. At the same time, it will be to stop the collective attacking game that varies greatly depending on which team they play against.
Kjerstin Boge Solås
Left back, Storhamar Handball Elite

MOTW: DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Saturday 8 November, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-2
Last match: DVSC Debrecen vs HB Metz Moselle Lorraine, 25 February 2007 (20:17 (12:7))

  • it will be the first match between Debrecen and Metz in the EHF Champions League
  • the rivals previously met in the EHF Cup, exchanging home wins both in the 2005/06 quarter-final and 2006/07 Last 16, as Debrecen progressed both times on goal difference
  • now the Hungarian team are sixth-placed in the table with four points, while Metz have 10 points under their belt and rank second
  • last week, the French side dropped their first points in the tournament, losing to Györ 31:27; Debrecen claimed their second win in the group, 30:28 against Storhamar
  • French players are the best scorers of both teams: right wing Alicia Toublanc netted 37 goals for Debrecen and is third in the competition's scoring chart; Metz's line player Sarah Bouktit has a tally of 35 goals

FOL 5168
Metz have already proven how strong they are, as they reached the FINAL4 last year and this season they have only lost to Györ, so they are a very strong team. We just need to focus on our own performance — if we bring out our maximum, we can reach an open endgame, and that’s our goal.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs OTP Group Buducnost (MNE)

Sunday 9 November, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 6-0-0
Last match: Team Esbjerg vs Buducnost, 17 November 2024 (26:19 (10:9))

  • Esbjerg take the fourth position in the group with six points, while Buducnost are yet to claim their maiden points in the tournament
  • in round 6, eight goals from Henny Reistad fueled Esbjerg's 36:29 win against Dortmund
  • Reistad tops the competition's scoring chart with a tally of 45 goals in six games
  • Buducnost have the least effective attack in the current EHF Champions League season, having scored 126 goals only
  • last season, the two rivals also met in the group phase of the continental top flight, as Esbjerg won both matches, 27:23 and 26:19

20251102 Team Esbjerg BV Borussia Dortmund 25 Reistad

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Sunday 9 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: no previous encounters in European club competitions

  • both teams are among the least experienced EHF Champions League participants, as Bistrita play their second season at this level, and Dortmund their third
  • the Romanian team, who are on a two-game winning run, occupy the third position in the group with eight points
  • last week, Bistrita claimed their second away victory in the current campaign, 29:26 at Buducnost
  • following a 36:29 defeat at Esbjerg last week, Dortmund remain on four points and rank seventh in the group
  • Danila So Delgado Pinto is Bistrita's top scorer in the competition with 29 goals, while Alina Grijseels scored 26 goals for the German side 

Ehf 60
The match against Borussia is extremely important and challenging for us, like all Champions League matches. We'll have to keep a close eye on Grijeels' attacking play; she's the team's playmaker and brains on the court. I think it will be a hard-fought match right down to the wire, and I hope that with the support of our fans we can secure the victory.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita

GROUP B

Krim Otp Group Mercator (SLO) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 8 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-4
Last match: Odense Håndbold vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana, 11 December 2022 (26:22 (15:11))

  • Krim are on a two-game winning streak after opening the season with four straight losses — they defeated CSM Bucuresti and Sola HK in the last two rounds
  • Odense enter the match after a strong away win against CSM; their only defeat so far came against Brest
  • the Danish side boast one of the top three attacks in the competition: they have scored 199 goals in six games (33.16 per game on average), while Krim hold a slightly better defensive record, conceding 2.3 fewer goals per game
  • Thale Rushfeldt Deila leads Odense's scoring chart with 34 goals, followed by Andrea Aagot with 25; on the other side, French duo Tamara Horacek (29 goals) and Grace Zaadi Deuna (25 goals) continue to lead Krim's attack
  • since their first meeting in 2021, Krim have never beaten Odense — the Danish side's biggest win came in December 2022, when they triumphed 29:23

L7A9933
I think we truly trust the process. We know we are a new team, and at the beginning we didn’t know much about one another. Time has been our best ally during this period. We believe in what we are doing every single day, building the team brick by brick. It was difficult after the tough start, but after two victories in a row, we were very happy and proud of ourselves.
Grace Zaadi
Centre back, Krim Otp Group Mercator
NASZ4213
We’re happy with the two points we fought for in Bucharest, as every point in this tournament is important if we want to maintain our position in the group. After quite a few away games, I hope we can finish strong in Krim before completing the job at home next weekend. As I said, every point counts, so now it’s all about finishing well before the international break.
Lysa Tchaptchet Defo
Line player, Odense Håndbold
L7A9657

Sola HK (NOR) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 8 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: no previous encounters in European club competitions

  • Sola are having a tough maiden season in Europe's top flight — six straight defeats so far, with only them and OTP Group Buducnost still without a single point in the competition
  • CSM have won only two matches and are on a two-game losing streak — this marks their worst start to the competition
  • the Romanian side also parted ways with head coach Adrian Vasile, who returned to the club in 2025 after a one-year absence; assistant coach Iulia Curea will serve as interim until a replacement is appointed
  • Elizabeth Omoregie continues to lead the charge for CSM with 35 goals and 21 assists, followed closely by Danish internationals Trine Østergaard (29 goals) and Anne Mette Hansen (26 goals)
  • they will face Rikke Marie Granlund, Sola's goalkeeper, who ranks among the competition's top five with 61 saves at a 31.77 per cent efficiency

20250927SMIC3421
We’re looking forward to facing CSM Bucuresti, with our former teammate Kristina Novak on the opposite side of the court. We just have to keep developing and growing throughout our participation in the Champions League, and we’ll fight with everything we have to keep the points in Norway.
Hanna Ræstad
Right back, Sola HK
20251005 Csmbucuresti Podravkakoprivnica 62
It will be a special moment to play “at home” against my former club, but I’m excited. We’re looking forward to a good match and want to show ourselves from our best side.
Kristina Novak
Right back, CSM Bucuresti

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Saturday 8 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-0-2
Last match: Brest Bretagne Handball vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, 24 March 2024 (26:31 (12:16))

  • Brest are the only undefeated team in group B, and one of the two  perfect sides in the entire competition alongside Györ — they currently lead the group standings
  • the French side also boast the second-best attack behind Györ, scoring 201 goals in six games, or an average of 33.5 per match
  • FTC are on a four-game winning streak after opening the season with two defeats; they currently sit third in the group, four points behind Brest
  • Clarisse Mairot and Anna Vyakhireva have both netted 30 goals for Brest this season, while Ana Gros, who scored 19, suffered an injury against Podravka and will be sidelined for the rest of 2025
  • Katrin Klujber ranks among the competition's top four scorers with 35 goals and leads FTC's attack, followed closely by Emily Vogel with 33 goals and 22 assists
  • FTC won only once in Brest — in their last encounter in March 2024 — 31:26

IMG 0038
It’s our last home game of the year, so we’re determined to finish well in front of our fans. This is the first match of the back-to-back clashes against FTC. We’ll try to keep the same momentum against a strong team with a lot of quality. Our goal is to keep our winning streak going and stay at the top of the group.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs HC Podravka (CRO)

Sunday 9 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-0-4
Last match: HC Podravka Vegeta vs Herning-Ikast Handbold, 10 March 2019 (24:18 (12:6))

  • Ikast enter the match on the back of two consecutive defeats after winning three of their opening four rounds — they currently sit in fourth place with six points
  • Podravka are just one place behind on five points, having suffered three straight losses following an unbeaten run in their first three games
  • both sides boast identical attack with 171 goals scored in six matches, but Ikast have conceded 11 fewer
  • Podravka's Katarina Pandža is the competition's second-best scorer with 40 goals, just five behind leader Henny Reistad
  • Julie Scaglione leads Ikast with 30 goals, while goalkeeper Amalie Milling stands out with 70 saves at a 35.18 per cent efficiency
  • just days before the match, Podravka marked their 70th anniversary with a special ceremony, attended by numerous well-known figures from Croatian handball, as well as EHF Executive Committee member Bozidar Djurkovic

20250927 RK Podravka Odense Handbold 10
We have another tough away game ahead of us, this time against Ikast. Our goal is certainly to improve our defence, which has been very bad in the last three games. We need to raise the level of our defence and try to reduce our technical mistakes. We have two games against Ikast next, so our focus is only on them and we want to get a few points.
Tina Barišic
Left back, HC Podravka
Inbound8695990742014355108

Photos © Kevin Clement (main), Niels Husted, Anze Malovrh / kolektiff, Fradi.hu (in-text)

