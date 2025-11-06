Buducnost and Sola seek first points; Györ, Brest eye perfection
The upcoming weekend brings new action across Europe as eight teams prepare to host round 7 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26.
Storhamar are a good team, and they have been getting some Champions League experience over the last years. I expect that we will win if we play like we have been doing, but at the same time we know that these kind of teams come to Györ without anything to lose.
I think we should look forward to playing against the very best. The biggest challenge will be to stop all the one-on-one duels that many of the Györ players are extremely good at. At the same time, it will be to stop the collective attacking game that varies greatly depending on which team they play against.
Metz have already proven how strong they are, as they reached the FINAL4 last year and this season they have only lost to Györ, so they are a very strong team. We just need to focus on our own performance — if we bring out our maximum, we can reach an open endgame, and that’s our goal.
The match against Borussia is extremely important and challenging for us, like all Champions League matches. We'll have to keep a close eye on Grijeels' attacking play; she's the team's playmaker and brains on the court. I think it will be a hard-fought match right down to the wire, and I hope that with the support of our fans we can secure the victory.
I think we truly trust the process. We know we are a new team, and at the beginning we didn’t know much about one another. Time has been our best ally during this period. We believe in what we are doing every single day, building the team brick by brick. It was difficult after the tough start, but after two victories in a row, we were very happy and proud of ourselves.
We’re happy with the two points we fought for in Bucharest, as every point in this tournament is important if we want to maintain our position in the group. After quite a few away games, I hope we can finish strong in Krim before completing the job at home next weekend. As I said, every point counts, so now it’s all about finishing well before the international break.
We’re looking forward to facing CSM Bucuresti, with our former teammate Kristina Novak on the opposite side of the court. We just have to keep developing and growing throughout our participation in the Champions League, and we’ll fight with everything we have to keep the points in Norway.
It will be a special moment to play “at home” against my former club, but I’m excited. We’re looking forward to a good match and want to show ourselves from our best side.
It’s our last home game of the year, so we’re determined to finish well in front of our fans. This is the first match of the back-to-back clashes against FTC. We’ll try to keep the same momentum against a strong team with a lot of quality. Our goal is to keep our winning streak going and stay at the top of the group.
We have another tough away game ahead of us, this time against Ikast. Our goal is certainly to improve our defence, which has been very bad in the last three games. We need to raise the level of our defence and try to reduce our technical mistakes. We have two games against Ikast next, so our focus is only on them and we want to get a few points.