In a Macedonian-Hungarian clash in the MOTW in round 7 on Wednesday 12 November, HC Eurofarm Pelister are playing for their second victory in group B when they host OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, which need both points to boost their chances of a top-two finish in this group.

The week after, the MOTW heads to the capital of France where Paris Saint-Germain hope to improve from their tough season start in group B, taking on record EHF Champions League winners Barça.

The highlighted match in round 9 on Thursday 27 November features last season's runners-up — Füchse Berlin — and a team that have been runners-up four times in the past — One Veszprém HC — in one of the eye-catching encounters in group A.

In the last round before the winter break, the MOTW returns to France on Thursday 4 December for HBC Nantes against Industria Kielce in the home side's bigger XXL Arena, a French-Polish duel between two teams in group A that have the potential to go deep in the competition.

All MOTW games are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as on eurohandball.com.