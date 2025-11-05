Four remaining MOTWs for 2025 announced

05 November 2025, 13:00

Four more rounds in November and December are scheduled in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 before Europe's top-flight competition heads into its two-month winter break. The Match of the Week for each of those rounds has now been announced.

In a Macedonian-Hungarian clash in the MOTW in round 7 on Wednesday 12 November, HC Eurofarm Pelister are playing for their second victory in group B when they host OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, which need both points to boost their chances of a top-two finish in this group.

The week after, the MOTW heads to the capital of France where Paris Saint-Germain hope to improve from their tough season start in group B, taking on record EHF Champions League winners Barça.

The highlighted match in round 9 on Thursday 27 November features last season's runners-up — Füchse Berlin — and a team that have been runners-up four times in the past — One Veszprém HC — in one of the eye-catching encounters in group A.

In the last round before the winter break, the MOTW returns to France on Thursday 4 December for HBC Nantes against Industria Kielce in the home side's bigger XXL Arena, a French-Polish duel between two teams in group A that have the potential to go deep in the competition.

All MOTW games are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as on eurohandball.com.

20251104 CLM Motws Paris

MOTW schedule Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26

Round 7 | HC Eurofarm Pelister vs OTP Bank-Pick Szeged – Wednesday 12 November, 20:45 CET

Round 8 | Paris Saint-Germain vs Barça – Wednesday 19 November, 20:45 CET

Round 9 | Füchse Berlin vs One Veszprém HC – Thursday 27 November, 20:45 CET

Round 10 | HBC Nantes vs Industria Kielce – Thursday 4 December, 20:45 CET (XXL Arena)

 

photos © HC Eurofarm Pelister (main); Paris Saint-Germain (in-text)

