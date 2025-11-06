Qualification Phase 2 draw sets up path to Men’s World Championship

Qualification Phase 2 draw sets up path to Men’s World Championship

06 November 2025, 11:25

The path to the 2027 IHF Men’s World Championship became clearer on Thursday 6 November, as the draw in Vienna set up the eight pairings for Qualification Europe Phase 2.

16 nations will take part in Qualification Europe Phase 2 in March 2026, aiming for a spot for the third — and final — stage on the road to the 2027 IHF Men’s World Championship, hosted by Germany from 13 to 31 January 2027.

The draw event decided the two-leg ties for the upcoming phase, which includes the three countries who advanced from phase 1 — Kosovo, Türkiye and Latvia — and 13 teams who qualify directly.

Among the pre-qualified participants for Phase 2 are Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Lithuania, Belgium, Finland and Israel, as well as the fourth-ranked sides in each of the six Men’s EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round groups.

The first drawn team for each pairing is given the home right for the first leg.

2027 IHF Men's World Championship Qualification Europe Phase 2 pairings

Match pairing 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kosovo
Match pairing 2: 4th Group E vs Israel
Match pairing 3: 4th Group C vs Slovakia
Match pairing 4: 4th Group A vs Lithuania
Match pairing 5: 4th Group F vs Latvia
Match pairing 6: Türkiye vs 4th Group B
Match pairing 7: Greece vs Belgium
Match pairing 8: Finland vs 4h Group D

 

