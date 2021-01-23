Buducnost back to winning ways

After their first defeat in the DELO EHF Champions League in 2021, 25:23 at Podravka on Wednesday, Buducnost are back on track.

Playing at home against Odense Håndbold, the Montenegrin team dominated throughout the match and cruised to a 27:24 victory.

MOTW: Buducnost (MNE) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 27:24 (13:10)

Buducnost now have ten points and are ranked fifth in the group, while Odense sit fourth with 13 points

after Itana Grbic opened the score, the home side took control of the match to lead 8:5 midway through the first half

early in the second half, Lois Abbing’s goals helped Odense to close the gap to 15:14, but the Danish team were unable to draw level

Abbingh became the top scorer of the match with ten goals, while Jovanka Radicevic netted nine times for Buducnost

on Friday, Buducnost will host Györ in a rescheduled game, while Odense are set to play their next game on 7 February, at home against Valcea

Arenhart played a key role

For Buducnost’s goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart, it was the match to remember, as the 34-year-old Brazilian stood like a wall. Her 20 saves and 46 per cent efficiency were definitely a key factor in the Montenegrin side's victory, especially compared to the eight saves made by two Odense’s goalkeepers combined.