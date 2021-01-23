EHF Champions League
Buducnost back to winning ways
After their first defeat in the DELO EHF Champions League in 2021, 25:23 at Podravka on Wednesday, Buducnost are back on track.
Playing at home against Odense Håndbold, the Montenegrin team dominated throughout the match and cruised to a 27:24 victory.
MOTW: Buducnost (MNE) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 27:24 (13:10)
- Buducnost now have ten points and are ranked fifth in the group, while Odense sit fourth with 13 points
- after Itana Grbic opened the score, the home side took control of the match to lead 8:5 midway through the first half
- early in the second half, Lois Abbing’s goals helped Odense to close the gap to 15:14, but the Danish team were unable to draw level
- Abbingh became the top scorer of the match with ten goals, while Jovanka Radicevic netted nine times for Buducnost
- on Friday, Buducnost will host Györ in a rescheduled game, while Odense are set to play their next game on 7 February, at home against Valcea
Arenhart played a key role
For Buducnost’s goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart, it was the match to remember, as the 34-year-old Brazilian stood like a wall. Her 20 saves and 46 per cent efficiency were definitely a key factor in the Montenegrin side's victory, especially compared to the eight saves made by two Odense’s goalkeepers combined.
Barbara (Arenhart) played a really good game, we created many chances but it was just very hard for us to score today.