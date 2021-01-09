Buducnost celebrate home win against Dortmund

Buducnost claimed their third victory in the current DELO EHF Champions League season, and second against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund.

After a balanced first half, the Montenegrin side were dominant in the second 30 minutes, ultimately winning 31:27.

Buducnost (MNE) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) 31:27 (15:15)

goals by Jovanka Radicevic ana Majda Mehmedovic inspired Buducnost to an early lead, 5:2 by the ninth minute

however, Alina Grijseels did a great job for Dortmund, as her five goals from five attempts before the break helped the German team to draw level at 15:15

Buducnost enjoyed a brilliant start in the second half, as a 6:0 run helped them to a 21:15 lead by the 40 th minute

minute Inger Smits’ impact kept Dortmund in the fight as they reduced the deficit to two goals several times, yet the home team weathered the storm and claimed a win

the fifth-placed Buducnost now have seven points after eight matches; Dortmund suffered their fifth defeat in a row and remain in sixth place with just two points

Radicevic plays a key role

Because of injuries, Buducnost could not rely on a number of important players, including Andrea Lekic, Tatjana Brnovic and Valeriia Maslova. However, it was the experienced Jovanka Radicevic who led by example, as she scored three opening goals of the game and ended up as its best scorer with ten goals.