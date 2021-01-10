Big win helps Yalikavaksports close in on quarter-finals
The programme of the EHF European League Women Last 16 this weekend was limited to only one match, a Turkish derby between Yalikavaksports Club and Muratpasa Belediyesi SK.
Following an emphatic 39:20 victory at home in Bodrum, Yalikavaksports made a huge step towards the quarter-finals, and now just need to confirm their advantage next week’s second leg.
- the return leg will be held on 17 January in Antalya
- five more ties will be played as double-headers next weekend
- DHS Slavia Praha and Club Balonmán Atlético Guardés proceed to the quarter-final without playing as their opponents, SPONO Eagle and Club Balonmano Elche, have withdrawn due to the Covid-19 situation
Sahin makes a difference
Yalikavaksports’ left wing Yasemin Sahin was the player to watch on Sunday, as the 32-year-old hit a superb 15 goals from 16 attempts and paved the way for her team’s success.
Sahin had already had a big impact in the qualification round 3, when her team also took part in a Turkish derby and eliminated Izmir BSB SK. The left wing scored 17 goals combined across those two games, and now she almost equaled that number in a single match.