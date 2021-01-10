Big win helps Yalikavaksports close in on quarter-finals

The programme of the EHF European League Women Last 16 this weekend was limited to only one match, a Turkish derby between Yalikavaksports Club and Muratpasa Belediyesi SK.

Following an emphatic 39:20 victory at home in Bodrum, Yalikavaksports made a huge step towards the quarter-finals, and now just need to confirm their advantage next week’s second leg.

the return leg will be held on 17 January in Antalya

five more ties will be played as double-headers next weekend

DHS Slavia Praha and Club Balonmán Atlético Guardés proceed to the quarter-final without playing as their opponents, SPONO Eagle and Club Balonmano Elche, have withdrawn due to the Covid-19 situation

Sahin makes a difference

Yalikavaksports’ left wing Yasemin Sahin was the player to watch on Sunday, as the 32-year-old hit a superb 15 goals from 16 attempts and paved the way for her team’s success.

Sahin had already had a big impact in the qualification round 3, when her team also took part in a Turkish derby and eliminated Izmir BSB SK. The left wing scored 17 goals combined across those two games, and now she almost equaled that number in a single match.