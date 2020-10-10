Buducnost finally earn first point

Following three straight defeats at the start of their European season, Buducnost were determined to claim their first points on Saturday night. And after a hard-fought battle, the Montenegrin side split the spoils with Brest Bretagne Handball, 22:22.

GROUP B

Buducnost (MNE) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 22:22 (12:12)

Brest ended their second straight match in a draw and are on six points after four games, on par with Odense and Györ

neither side could establish more than a two-goal lead in the first half

early in the second half, Buducnost enjoyed a good run and moved the score from 13:13 to 17:13, yet Brest made a quick comeback at 17:17

an extremely close game followed, and Buducnost’s Alisson Pineau established the final 22:22 score more than two minutes from the buzzer

next weekend, Brest will host CSKA, while Buducnost will travel to Germany for an away match versus Dortmund

Few goals, but many scorers for Brest

Although 22 goals is Brest’s lowest scoring result in the current season, the goals were distributed among as many as 11 different players. While captain Coralie Lassourse netted five times and right back Ana Gros added four more, six players were limited to one goal.