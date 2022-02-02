Business end of group A in focus for Match of the Week

The race for second place in group A of the DELO EHF Champions League will get the Match of the Week treatment.

As the group phase draws to a close, both groups remain wide open but group A looks particularly enticing as five teams can still end up in second place, which will be rewarded with a direct spot in the quarter-finals.

Rostov-Don currently occupy that coveted second place and while they can still overtake Team Esbjerg on top spot, they will have to fend off some stiff competition in the final two rounds.

In round 13, on Saturday 12 February at 16:00 CET, Rostov welcome fifth-placed CSM Bucuresti, who are targeting a late run to charge up the group standings.

A week later, on Saturday 19 February at 18:00 CET, Rostov travel to Brest Bretagne, currently third in the group, in what may well be a straight shootout for second place.

All MOTW games will be live on EHFTV alongside extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels and the live blog on eurohandball.com.

DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 – MOTW rounds 13-14:

Round 13: Rostov-Don vs CSM Bucuresti

Saturday 12 February 2022 at 16:00 CET

Round 14: Brest Bretagne Handball vs Rostov-Don

Saturday 19 February 2022 at 18:00 CET