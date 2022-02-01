Trophies at ebt season opener go to Piotrków and Zagreb

It might still be mid-winter, but the European Beach Handball Tour is running again.

The ebt 2021/22 season got underway in the Czech Republic last weekend where the Prague Open marked the official start to the new beach handball season.

It became a golden start for BHT GRU JUKO Piotrków Trybunalski from Poland and for Croatian side BHC Zagreb, who won the men’s and the women’s title, respectively.

In the men’s event, Piotrków advanced as the second-ranked team from their group before working their way up to the No. 1 spot, ahead of London Beach HC, the surprise package of the tournament. Czech Lions placed third, followed by Zagreb, the runners-up of the ebt Finals 2021.

In the women’s competition, Zagreb clearly dominated their group and ultimately finished ahead of home teams Gorilí Santové in second and Czech Lioness in third place, with London coming fourth and just missing out on another podium spot for the British club.

The start of the ebt season was initially scheduled for December, but the Limburg Indoor EBT 2021 had to be called off due to tightened anti-coronavirus measures in the Netherlands.

More information on the ebt 2021/22 season is available here.