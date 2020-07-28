Busy ebt schedule continues

The beach handball community has wasted no time in returning to the sand as two hugely competitive ebt events were staged over the weekend.

Following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in a number of countries, players from across the continent have been quick to flock back to the sand.

And the weekend was no exception as Poland and Slovakia played host to events which saw teams representing both host nations come away with success.

Pole to Pole

In Stare Jablonki, which hosted last summer’s EHF Beach Handball EURO, teams from Poland made up the entire top 10 in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

In the men’s event, Autoinwest SAS Gdansk took first place and 277 ranking points after their victory over MKS Delfin Grudziądz. BHT GRU JUKO Piotrków Trybunalski finished in third place.

In the women’s event, BHT GRU JUKO Piotrków Trybunalski went two places better than their male counterparts, taking first place and 287 ranking points after their win against BH Pyrki Poznan in the final. KS Lakers Powidz finished in third.

Germans prevent Slovakian sweep

On the shores of Braždiak Lake in Slovakia, the Beachbalon Cup 2020 saw fine performances of two German teams prevent the host nation from dominating the top three places.

In the women’s event, first place went to Germany’s CAIPIranhas team, who secured 333 ranking points thanks to their win over Slovakian outfit KANONIERKY in the final. Buchty, of Slovakia, completed the top three.

In the men’s event, the host nation provided the winner with Borovodka preventing Germany from supplying another victory following their success over SG Schurwald. Mýtnickí vlci, also of Slovakia, finished in third.

Up next

There’s no time to draw breath as the busy beach season continues this week with two more tournaments.

On 31 July the Larnaka Beach Handball Tournament throws off in Cyprus, while in Slovenia, the Beach Clash Ljubljana gets under way on 1 August. Both events finish on Sunday and details of the winners will be published on eurohandball.com next week.

For further details on the ebt season, including current ranking points and forthcoming tournaments, click here.

See you at the beach!