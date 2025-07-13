Patricia Encinas makes the first save of the shootout and gives Spain the advantage heading into the last round.

Two rounds into the shootout and all goals have been scored so far.

Both teams have been opting for blockers rather than goalkeepers and, with all goals scored, we have yet to see any stops.

19:42 Result — second set: Norway vs Spain 16:28

A set completely dominated by Spain comes to an end and we are due another shootout to decide this match — and the title.

Into the sixth minute, Spain's incredible run of scoring comes to an end as they miss for the first time this set. But the side remain well in front and look comfortable with less than half the set remaining.

The clock shows almost three minutes as Susanne Pettersen scores the first of the set for Norway — but in that time, Spain have done huge damage, scoring 12 unanswered points.

It's still early days but this may be enough to put Spain on track for victory in this set and make it four medal games with shootouts needed to find the winners.

A blistering start to the second half from Spain, who charge ahead to a decisive lead in just two minutes. Saves from Maria Trujillo and counter attacks have created the commanding situation for Spain.

19:25 Result — first set: Norway vs Spain 24:20

Norway hold on to clinch the win in the first set.

Six points between the sides and 40 seconds left on the clock — Norway look to have the first set wrapped up.

Timeout Spain as we enter the last 90 seconds of the set and the side see their deficit increase.

Thina Oyesvold is having a field day in Norway's attack, with 10 points scored so far.

A 6:2 partial sees Norway take the score from 12:12 to a four-point difference, capitalising on a great save from Thea Granlund.

All square as we hit the five-minute mark in the first set.

Remember the All-star Team vote will soon come to an end so visit this link to see how to have your say. Of the nominees, this match features Sara Hernandez (Spain) and Marte Sirén Figenschau (Norway) as MVP, Violeta Gonzalez (Spain) and Elisabeth Hammerstad (Norway) as defenders, and Patricia Encinas (Spain) as goalkeeper.

Three and a half minutes of play and we have a level game. Spain were first to score but then Norway took the upper hand and created a four-point lead they could hold onto only briefly before Spain closed the gap.

The last match of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 begins!

19:02

There is a minor delay in the start of the women's final due to the "sudden death" shootout in the men's match.

18:57

The thrills keep on coming with the women's final now just minutes from throw-off.

Spain hope to follow Germany's example and take their maiden title at the EURO, while Norway target their second victory after raising the trophy in 2017.

Elisabeth Hammerstad was part of that title win for Norway eight years ago and is playing her seventh straight EURO.