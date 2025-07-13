LIVE BLOG: Germany win men's title; Norway and Spain to shootout

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
13 July 2025, 15:15

Six days of thrills on the sand in Alanya, Türkiye are coming to an end — the first of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 titles has been decided and the women's final, Norway vs Spain, is now underway.

Germany celebrated their first European trophy ever in the men's competition after beating Spain in a shootout that went to "sudden death." 

Both 3/4 placement matches also went to shootouts that needed "sudden death" to find the winners. The men's competition saw Croatia beat Hungary while Germany defeated the Netherlands in the women's. 

The vote is still open for the All-star Teams, and will close at the conclusion of the last match — the women's final. 


Sunday 13 July

19:50 Shootout: Norway vs Spain 6:8

Patricia Encinas makes the first save of the shootout and gives Spain the advantage heading into the last round. 

19:47 Shootout: Norway vs Spain 4:4

Two rounds into the shootout and all goals have been scored so far. 

Both teams have been opting for blockers rather than goalkeepers and, with all goals scored, we have yet to see any stops. 

19:42 Result — second set: Norway vs Spain 16:28

A set completely dominated by Spain comes to an end and we are due another shootout to decide this match — and the title. 

19:38 Second set: Norway vs Spain 8:20

Into the sixth minute, Spain's incredible run of scoring comes to an end as they miss for the first time this set. But the side remain well in front and look comfortable with less than half the set remaining. 

19:34 Second set: Norway vs Spain 2:12

The clock shows almost three minutes as Susanne Pettersen scores the first of the set for Norway — but in that time, Spain have done huge damage, scoring 12 unanswered points. 

It's still early days but this may be enough to put Spain on track for victory in this set and make it four medal games with shootouts needed to find the winners. 

19:32 Second set: Norway vs Spain 0:8

A blistering start to the second half from Spain, who charge ahead to a decisive lead in just two minutes. Saves from Maria Trujillo and counter attacks have created the commanding situation for Spain. 

19:25 Result — first set: Norway vs Spain 24:20

Norway hold on to clinch the win in the first set. 

19:24 First set: Norway vs Spain 24:18

Six points between the sides and 40 seconds left on the clock — Norway look to have the first set wrapped up. 

19:23 First set: Norway vs Spain 22:16

Timeout Spain as we enter the last 90 seconds of the set and the side see their deficit increase. 

Thina Oyesvold is having a field day in Norway's attack, with 10 points scored so far. 

19:20 First set: Norway vs Spain 18:14

A 6:2 partial sees Norway take the score from 12:12 to a four-point difference, capitalising on a great save from Thea Granlund. 

19:18 First set: Norway vs Spain 12:12

All square as we hit the five-minute mark in the first set. 

Remember the All-star Team vote will soon come to an end so visit this link to see how to have your say. Of the nominees, this match features Sara Hernandez (Spain) and Marte Sirén Figenschau (Norway) as MVP, Violeta Gonzalez (Spain) and Elisabeth Hammerstad (Norway) as defenders, and Patricia Encinas (Spain) as goalkeeper. 

19:15 First set: Norway vs Spain 8:8

Three and a half minutes of play and we have a level game. Spain were first to score but then Norway took the upper hand and created a four-point lead they could hold onto only briefly before Spain closed the gap. 

19:10 First set: Norway vs Spain 0:0

The last match of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 begins!

19:02

There is a minor delay in the start of the women's final due to the "sudden death" shootout in the men's match. 

18:57

The thrills keep on coming with the women's final now just minutes from throw-off. 

Spain hope to follow Germany's example and take their maiden title at the EURO, while Norway target their second victory after raising the trophy in 2017. 

Elisabeth Hammerstad was part of that title win for Norway eight years ago and is playing her seventh straight EURO. Read her story below!

Beach Handball

Hammerstad eyes medal at her seventh Beach Handball EURO

FEATURE: Norway’s standout player, Elisabeth Hammerstad, could win her fourth European medal in Alanya this week

2 days ago
I can't believe it right now. It's amazing. We have such a young team. It was a tough game, but in the end we have good goalkeepers and we won this game. I don't realise it yet.
Robin John
Germany men's national team player
We knew winning three shootouts in a row is really really difficult in this level. We know about that. I thought we could win the second period because we were in really good form. But beach handball is like that. You play a good 10 minutes, after not, go to shootout. My team now is very sad. It's logical. But tomorrow we will be very happy.
Juan Vazquez
Head coach, Spain
18:47 Result — shootout: Germany vs Spain 12:10

The second and it turns out last round of "sudden death" sees Severin Henrich score for Germany before Mario Miranda missed the chance for Spain to equalise. With that, Germany win the shootout, the final and their first men's Beach Handball EURO title in history. 

18:45 Shootout: Germany vs Spain 10:10

Both teams convert their first "sudden death" attempts, and Spain end this round with a red card for Adria Ortola. Ortola has received a red card in every knockout match in Alanya. 

18:44 Shootout: Germany vs Spain 8:8

A completely equal record for both teams — two goals scored, one missed opportunity, and then two more goals — sees the regular shootout finish with a level score. And so we go to "sudden death." 

18:40 Shootout: Germany vs Spain 4:4

The score stays where it is as Dominik Winzer hits the post on his attempt to take Germany in front. Round 3 of the shootout concludes and there are two more rounds — four more shots total; two each — before another "sudden death" contest will be required. 

18:39 Shootout: Germany vs Spain 4:4

Germany's Moritz Ebert makes the first save of the shootout, stopping Spain's third attempt and opening the door for his team to take the edge.

18:37 Shootout: Germany vs Spain 2:2

The shootout begins with both sides scoring their first attempts — Gonzalo Cervera gets Spain started and Severin Henrich answers for Germany. 

18:34 Result — second set: Germany vs Spain 23:19

Germany end the set strong with Lars Zelser playing a particularly important role, scoring four times in just over three minutes. The result means we are heading to yet another shootout to decide a medal — this time gold. 

18:32 Second set: Germany vs Spain 20:16

60 seconds on the clock and Germany have added two goals in succession to open a promising lead. 

18:31 Second set: Germany vs Spain 16:16

Last two minutes of the set and it's anyone's game, with Spain having the chance to secure the title within their grasp and Germany well within reach of ensuring a shootout. 

Germany keeper Moritz Ebert is once again proving his value in crunch time, with some critical saves. 

18:28 Second set: Germany vs Spain 10:10

The second set reaches the midway point with all square as Mario Miranda adds his seventh two-point goal. Miranda is the clear top scorer of the clash, closely followed by Jannis Herr for Germany. 

18:23 Second set: Germany vs Spain 2:2

Spain are the first to score as the second set begins, with Severin Henrich — nominated for the All-star Team as best defender — answering for Germany. 

18:17 Result — first set: Germany vs Spain 18:22

Spain score two one-point goals to end the set and take the win from the first half of regular time.

18:14 First set: Germany vs Spain 16:20

Timeout Spain with just over 30 second left in the set and the side having extended their lead.  

18:12 First set: Germany vs Spain 16:18

Two minutes left to play in the first set and Spain have grabbed the lead for the first time. 

While Germany were runners-up at the last EURO, where Spain placed fifth, the teams were ranked right next to each other at last year's World Championship. Again Germany beat Spain, placing fourth, with Spain settling into fifth. 

18:10 First set: Germany vs Spain 14:14

Spain equalise courtesy of Mario Miranda's third goal, which brings his total in the match to six points. 

Looking to the All-star Team nominations from the two men's finalists, we have goalkeeper Oliver Middell, defender Severin Henrich and MVP Robin John from Germany, and goalkeeper Ramon Fuentes, defender Marcos Perez Dominguez and MVP Pablo Martin Ruiz from Spain. 

18:08 First set: Germany vs Spain 14:12

The first set passes midway with Germany holding a slender lead. The score has been level multiple times but Spain have never had the upper hand, with Germany always taking the lead and scoring first. 

18:03 First set: Germany vs Spain 6:6

The match begins at a furious pace with 12 points scored in the opening two and a half minutes.

Play pauses as the referees consult the video replay and Spain's Adria Ortola receives a suspension. 

18:00 First set: Germany vs Spain 0:0

The first final — the men's trophy game — begins! 

17:52

Less than 10 minutes until one of the main events: The men's final! 

Germany and Spain meet for the first time at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025. Two years ago, the sides met in 2023, with Germany taking a 2:1 win. 

Germany have never won the men's title at the EURO, but were the silver medallists in 2023 as well as back in 2004. Spain target their fourth trophy, with the last won in 2017. 

It was a really, really hard fight. We know Netherlands is a very good team. They play a good offence and a good defence. Our defence was so good and gave us so much power for the offence, and together as a team we won the bronze medal.
Belen Gettwart
Germany women's national team player
We played the first matches very good. We had good wins the first three days. We played a good quarter-final, and then I don't know what happened actually.
Lisanne Bakker
Netherlands women's national team player
17:43 Result — shootout: Germany vs Netherlands 10:8

After missing her chance in the regular shootout, Lena Klingler scores the match winner for Germany, converting the first chance in "sudden death" and leaving all the pressure on Dutch Anna Buter. Buter's attempt is saved by Isabel Kattner, clinching the victory for Germany and making it three EURO medals in a row for the side. 

17:38 Shootout: Germany vs Netherlands 8:8

Amelie Möllmann scores her attempt for Germany, levelling the score and meaning "sudden death" is required to find the winner. 

17:38 Shootout: Germany vs Netherlands 6:8

The Netherlands miss for the first time, leaving the door open for Germany to level and send the shootout to "sudden death." 

17:37 Shootout: Germany vs Netherlands 6:8

The Netherlands have the edge as the last round of the shootout begins.

17:36 Shootout: Germany vs Netherlands 4:6

First miss of the shootout as round 3 comes to an end with Lena Klingler's shot hitting the crossbar and costing Germany the chance to level. 

17:30 Result — second set: Germany vs Netherlands 18:20

Tess Jansen saves Germany's attempt to level the score right before the buzzer and the Netherlands secure the victory that means the outcome will be decided in a shootout. 

17:29 Second set: Germany vs Netherlands 16:18

Nele Kurzke makes a crucial save as the clock nears the final minute, opening the door for Germany to level the game. 

17:27 Second set: Germany vs Netherlands 12:16

Timeout Germany as the momentum swings towards the Netherlands, who have scored the last four goals to turn a 12:10 game into a four-point lead. Just over two minutes on the clock in the second set. 

17:24 Second set: Germany vs Netherlands 10:10

Meike Kruijer equalises for the Netherlands and the score stands level for the first time this set. 

Both teams have one nominee in each position of the All-star Team: For Germany, Joelle Arno as goalkeeper, Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar as defender and Isabel Kattner as MVP; for the Netherlands, Anna Buter as MVP, Marit-Jaelle van Ede as defender and Lisanne Bakker as goalkeeper. 

17:21 Second set: Germany vs Netherlands 8:6

The beach handball MVP of the last EHF Excellence Awards, Meike Kruijer, is starring for the Netherlands with all points for the Dutch this set coming from her. But Germany keep the edge as the second set progresses, always scoring first and leaving the Netherlands chasing. 

17:18 Second set: Germany vs Netherlands 2:0

Germany are once again the first to put points on the board as the second set begins.

17:12 Result — first set: Germany vs Netherlands 23:18

Germany power through the final minute of the set, scoring the last five points up the whistle, and clinch the win. 

17:10 First set: Germany vs Netherlands 18:18

Isabel Bernard nets her third goal for the Netherlands to draw the side level for the first time in the match.

17:09 First set: Germany vs Netherlands 16:14

Two and a half minutes to the buzzer and goals are being traded almost one for one, but Germany profit from their blistering start and matinain the lead.

17:06 First set: Germany vs Netherlands 12:10

Midway point in the first set and the Netherlands have fought back within reach thanks to a stunning 8:2 run. The Dutch have allowed Germany only one goal in the last two minutes, with goalkeeper Tess Jansen coming into great form. 

17:05 First set: Germany vs Netherlands 10:4

Three and a half minutes played and it's all about Germany so far, as the back-to-back title winners take a commanding lead. 

17:03 First set: Germany vs Netherlands 6:0

A roaring start from Germany, who score six unanswered points to open the match, helped by a spectacular save from Nele Kurzke, who was not part of the side's line-up for the semi-final. 

17:00 First set: Germany vs Netherlands 0:0

Starting whistle on the women's 3/4 placement match! Germany win the tip off.

16:52

A great game to decide men's bronze between two titans of beach handball, and now we are set for the same in the women's competition, with a rematch of the 2023 final soon to begin. 

Germany's run of titles came to an end with their semi-final loss, after back-to-back titles at both the EURO and the World Championship. 

The Netherlands have taken bronze at the last two World Championships, as well as at the EURO in 2019, while Germany's last bronze medal was at the EURO in 2004.

This match we played I think perfectly in attack, both sets, but also Hungary played very, very well this second set. That's why we went to shootout. But we have that winning mentality and I think that's why mostly we go out as winners on shootouts. I'm happy that even though it's not gold, it's a medal.
Ivan Dumencic
Croatia men's national team player
Yesterday I was standing here talking about the beginning of the first half. The same happened again — really bad start. Fortunately in the second half we could come back and go for a shootout. I can't say anything else.
Patrik Vizes
Hungary men's national team player
16:40 Result — shootout: Croatia vs Hungary 9:8

Croatia's Valentino Valentakovic wins a mental battle versus András John, forcing a miss from the Hungarian. Ivan Dumencic then scores to clinch the victory in the shootout and with that, the bronze medal in the men's competition. 

16:36 Shootout: Croatia vs Hungary 6:6

Three goals and one save apiece — the last round of the shootout becomes effectively "sudden death." 

16:35 Shootout: Croatia vs Hungary 4:4

Dominik Markovic responds with a save for Croatia and we are all square as round 4 of the shootout begins. 

16:34 Shootout: Croatia vs Hungary 4:4

First save of the shootout comes in round 3 from László Nahaj, who stops Josip Leko's attempt. 

16:32 Shootout: Croatia vs Hungary 2:2

Croatia start the shootout with Lucian Bura scoring and András John responding for Hungary. 

16:30 Result — second set: Croatia vs Hungary 28:30

Croatia cannot convert their final attempt on goal and Hungary clinch the win needed to send the match to a shootout. 

16:28 Second set: Croatia vs Hungary 28:30

Seven seconds left on the clock as Croatia take a timeout following a potentially decisive goal from András John, which gives Hungary the advantage at this critical point. 

16:27 Second set: Croatia vs Hungary 26:26

Croatia draw level right on the nine-minute mark, and the second set enters the final minute with all square. 

16:24 Second set: Croatia vs Hungary 16:20

Goals from Patrik Vizes and András John take Hungary to their first meaningful lead in the 3/4 placement match. Just over three minutes remain in the second set. 

16:22 Second set: Croatia vs Hungary 14:14

Closing in on midway through the second set, the top scorer of the competition overall, Hungary's Norbert Gyene, nets his first of the match. 

16:20 Second set: Croatia vs Hungary 10:8

Just over three minutes played and the set is unfolding much better for Hungary, although they currently sit narrowly behind Croatia on the score board. While they are staying close, Hungary have only led once so far, at 4:2. Other than that, Croatia have been scoring first and leaving Hungary to answer. 

16:16 Second set: Croatia vs Hungary 0:0

Back to action in the men's 3/4 placement match, with Hungary hoping for a very different outcome from that of the first set and Croatia aiming to avoid a shootout. 

16:12 Result — first set: Croatia vs Hungary 26:16

A comfortable victory for Croatia in the first set. The side are halfway towards what would be their sixth medal in the competition and third bronze. 

Croatia's other medals are two gold and one silver, and they have never placed fourth, which means they know very well how to win the biggest matches, having only lost on the final day of the EURO once before. 

16:09 First set: Croatia vs Hungary 22:8

Two and a half minutes to the buzzer and Croatia can be confident that the win here is theirs, with a decisive advantage. 

Lucian Bura is leading Croatia in attack with eight points contributed and no shots missed yet.

16:07 First set: Croatia vs Hungary 14:8

Timeout Hungary as we pass midway through the first set and they continue chasing Croatia. Croatia have been doing a great job keeping Hungary's MVP nominee Norbert Gyene quiet, with Gyene yet to score any points. 

16:04 First set: Croatia vs Hungary 8:4

Filip Hancic continues in fine form with some more saves creating the chance for Croatia to maintain a clear lead just past the three-minute mark. 

Hancic is among the nominees for All-star Team goalkeeper at the EURO, while his teammates Valentino Valentakovic and Ivan Juric are nominated for defender and MVP, respectively. 

On Hungary's side, András John is nominated as defender and Norbert Gyene for MVP. 

See how to have your say in the All-star Team here.

16:01 First set: Croatia vs Hungary 4:0

And we're off! Croatia enjoy a strong start with two goals in the first minute as well as a save from Filip Hancic. 

15:49

The court is cleared and the entry procedure for the first of the medal matches is about to begin — Croatia vs Hungary in the men's competition, playing for third. 

No doubt that 2023 champions Hungary and record title holders Croatia would have preferred to be playing for a different coloured medal, but we can expect a thrilling clash to decide who leaves Alanya with a piece of silverware. 

Eight years ago, Croatia won the 3/4 placement match against Hungary, and nine players — across both teams — who are part of this match were on court in the 2017 game, reflecting the huge contribution these athletes have made to the sport in terms of longevity at the highest level. 

15:42

Beach handball is more than just a sport for Moritz Ebert — but for beach handball, Spain star Asun Batista is more than just a player. She is one of the icons of the sport, and today will fight for her first EURO title. 

She has taken three bronze medals at the EURO, with Spain knocked out in the semi-final stage in four of the last five editions. On Saturday, Spain finally achieved the long-awaited goal of reaching the final. 

Batista was the first MVP of the beach handball season named at the EHF Excellence Awards in 2023, after taking the MVP award and top scorer crown at the last Beach Handball EURO. 

"Gold would mean winning everything in my life. I think is the last thing I need to win in sport. But not because of that, but because I think this group deserves it," she told eurohandballl.com ahead of the final. 

Read the special feature below!

TUR25 Netherlands Vs. Spain (Semi Final) ER18645 JE
Beach Handball

Asun Batista: “Gold would mean everything to me”

FEATURE: Spain face Norway in the final at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025, and Batista could make a dream come true in Alanya, after winni…

today, 8 hours ago

15:34

One of the keys to Germany's thrilling semi-final win against Croatia, which was decided in a shootout, was goalkeeper Moritz Ebert. 

"Beach handball is more than just a sport for me," Ebert told eurohandball.com for the "humans of beach handball" feature published two years ago. At that time, Ebert was just 22, but he was already becoming a key part of the national side. 

Read his story below!

Beach Handball

Humans of Beach Handball: Moritz Ebert

FEATURE: A symbol of sheer passion and dedication, the Germany goalkeeper has become one of the well-known faces of international beach hand…

1 year ago

15:20

Good afternoon and welcome to the final day of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025!

The action has already been underway throughout the morning, with a series of placement matches taking place. See what's happened so far today and all results of the previous days in Alanya here: Women's competition; men's competition.

Of course, the spotlight today is on the finals, which will see the titles decided as well as the medals. The schedule for today:

  • 16:00 CEST men's 3/4 placement match: Croatia vs Hungary
  • 17:00 CEST women's 3/4 placement match: Germany vs Netherlands
  • 18:00 CEST men's final: Germany vs Spain
  • 19:00 CEST women's final: Norway vs Spain

Below, refresh on Saturday's semi-finals with the review and live blog, and don't forget to have your say in deciding the All-star Teams! Voting will close after the women's final. 

Beach Handball

EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 All-star Team 2025 voting opens…

NEWS: Fans can now cast their vote for the favourite players of the 2025 European Championship in beach handball.

yesterday
Beach Handball

SUMMARY: Germany and Norway to play Spain for Beach EURO tit…

SUMMARY: Coverage of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 Semi-finals, which saw Spain and Norway through to the women's final, and Spain and Ge…

yesterday
Beach Handball

Spain sets sights on double crown after nail-biting semi-fin…

REVIEW: With the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 reaching its climax, Saturday's enthralling semi-finals determined the finalists

yesterday
