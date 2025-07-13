Croatia's Valentino Valentakovic wins a mental battle versus András John, forcing a miss from the Hungarian. Ivan Dumencic then scores to clinch the victory in the shootout and with that, the bronze medal in the men's competition.
Three goals and one save apiece — the last round of the shootout becomes effectively "sudden death."
Dominik Markovic responds with a save for Croatia and we are all square as round 4 of the shootout begins.
First save of the shootout comes in round 3 from László Nahaj, who stops Josip Leko's attempt.
Croatia start the shootout with Lucian Bura scoring and András John responding for Hungary.
Croatia cannot convert their final attempt on goal and Hungary clinch the win needed to send the match to a shootout.
Seven seconds left on the clock as Croatia take a timeout following a potentially decisive goal from András John, which gives Hungary the advantage at this critical point.
Croatia draw level right on the nine-minute mark, and the second set enters the final minute with all square.
Goals from Patrik Vizes and András John take Hungary to their first meaningful lead in the 3/4 placement match. Just over three minutes remain in the second set.
Closing in on midway through the second set, the top scorer of the competition overall, Hungary's Norbert Gyene, nets his first of the match.
Just over three minutes played and the set is unfolding much better for Hungary, although they currently sit narrowly behind Croatia on the score board. While they are staying close, Hungary have only led once so far, at 4:2. Other than that, Croatia have been scoring first and leaving Hungary to answer.
Back to action in the men's 3/4 placement match, with Hungary hoping for a very different outcome from that of the first set and Croatia aiming to avoid a shootout.
A comfortable victory for Croatia in the first set. The side are halfway towards what would be their sixth medal in the competition and third bronze.
Croatia's other medals are two gold and one silver, and they have never placed fourth, which means they know very well how to win the biggest matches, having only lost on the final day of the EURO once before.
Two and a half minutes to the buzzer and Croatia can be confident that the win here is theirs, with a decisive advantage.
Lucian Bura is leading Croatia in attack with eight points contributed and no shots missed yet.
Timeout Hungary as we pass midway through the first set and they continue chasing Croatia. Croatia have been doing a great job keeping Hungary's MVP nominee Norbert Gyene quiet, with Gyene yet to score any points.
Filip Hancic continues in fine form with some more saves creating the chance for Croatia to maintain a clear lead just past the three-minute mark.
Hancic is among the nominees for All-star Team goalkeeper at the EURO, while his teammates Valentino Valentakovic and Ivan Juric are nominated for defender and MVP, respectively.
On Hungary's side, András John is nominated as defender and Norbert Gyene for MVP.
See how to have your say in the All-star Team here.
And we're off! Croatia enjoy a strong start with two goals in the first minute as well as a save from Filip Hancic.
15:49
The court is cleared and the entry procedure for the first of the medal matches is about to begin — Croatia vs Hungary in the men's competition, playing for third.
No doubt that 2023 champions Hungary and record title holders Croatia would have preferred to be playing for a different coloured medal, but we can expect a thrilling clash to decide who leaves Alanya with a piece of silverware.
Eight years ago, Croatia won the 3/4 placement match against Hungary, and nine players — across both teams — who are part of this match were on court in the 2017 game, reflecting the huge contribution these athletes have made to the sport in terms of longevity at the highest level.
15:42
Beach handball is more than just a sport for Moritz Ebert — but for beach handball, Spain star Asun Batista is more than just a player. She is one of the icons of the sport, and today will fight for her first EURO title.
She has taken three bronze medals at the EURO, with Spain knocked out in the semi-final stage in four of the last five editions. On Saturday, Spain finally achieved the long-awaited goal of reaching the final.
Batista was the first MVP of the beach handball season named at the EHF Excellence Awards in 2023, after taking the MVP award and top scorer crown at the last Beach Handball EURO.
"Gold would mean winning everything in my life. I think is the last thing I need to win in sport. But not because of that, but because I think this group deserves it," she told eurohandballl.com ahead of the final.
Read the special feature below!