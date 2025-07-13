Spain celebrate their first European title in Alanya

13 July 2025, 20:10

After winning three bronze medals at the previous European Championships in 2017, 2021 and 2023, Spain finally managed to clinch the title at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 in Alanya, Türkiye. On the sandy courts of the Oba Beach Alanya, Spain celebrated their first European gold, beating Norway in the shootout.

FINAL 

Norway vs Spain 1:2 (24:20, 16:28, 6:9)

  • Norway and Spain started the first set evenly matched, but after reaching a score of 12:12, the Scandinavians took advantage, capitalising on a superb performance from Thea Granlund between the posts, with Thina Oyesvold leading Norway's offence with 10 points, and Norway wrapped up the first set with 24:20
  • Norway was unrecognizable in the second set, scoring only six points in the first five minutes, while the incredible Spaniards were already on 20 points
  • In the shootout, Norway's Cornelia Haugen hit the post, giving Spain the chance to claim the title; Sara Hernandez scored the winning penalty, securing Spain's first ever European title
  • Hernandez was selected for the All-star Team as the MVP of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025, while Norway's Elisabeth Hammerstad was named the best defender; Lisanne Bakker was named the best goalkeeper
  • Spain's icon, Asun Batista, finished the tournament as team's top scorer with 120 points; Batista won the missing gold in her rich collection of awards, adding to her three bronze medals won in 2017, 2021 and 2023


TUR25 Norway Vs Spain (Final) 1JC0718 JC
It's a dream. We have worked a lot and we are so happy for this win. The plan was changing during the game, because they are a good, good team, but finally we won. We are so happy and excited. I don't know. We are in a dream.
Mariam Gonzalez
Spain women's national team player
TUR25 Norway Vs Spain (Final) 1JC0470 JC
It's always not fun to lose, and not to lose the final, but I'm just so proud of the girls. I don't think anyone thought that we could be here, so we are really proud and we are happy that we were here. Of course we wanted to give Spain a harder second half, but I think we showed that we have actually have a team that people should count on. I'm really proud of the girls.
Elisabeth Hammerstad
Norway women's national team player
TUR25 Norway Vs Spain (Final) 1JC1249 JC
TUR25 Ceremony UH19565 UH
TUR25 Norway Vs Spain (Final) UH18857 UH
TUR25 Norway Vs Spain (Final) 1JC1313 JC
TUR25 Norway Vs Spain (Final) 1JC1466 JC
TUR25 Norway Vs Spain (Final) UH18334 UH
TUR25 Norway Vs Spain (Final) 1JC0560 JC
TUR25 Norway Vs Spain (Final) UH18497 UH
3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH 

Germany vs Netherlands 2:1 (23:18, 18:20, 10:8)

  • In a rematch of the 2023 final, Germany beat the Dutch once again to claim the bronze medal, which is their second after 2004 and their seventh at the EURO events
  • The Germans scored six unanswered points at the start of the match, before the Dutch goalkeeper, Tess Jansen, stepped up her game; Isabel Barnard even equalised for the first time at 18:18, with two minutes remaining, but Germany bounced back and won the first set
  • The Netherlands regained control in the second set, with Meike Kruijer and Anna Buter leading the charge; the duo was outstanding throughout the whole tournament, scoring a total of 294 points, with 148 and 146 points respectively
  • Interestingly, only one other player — Marit-Jaelle van Ede — joined Buter and Kruijer in scoring during the first two sets
  • The shootout brought incredible drama; the Germans missed their shot, but the Netherlands failed to take advantage when Lisanne Baker missed the empty goal, taking the shootout to the sixth series
  • Finally, Isabel Kattner saved Buter's shot to secure bronze for Germany, who, despite expecting to defend their title in the final, were happy to settle with bronze
  • With 17 points, Belen Gettwart was the top scorer for the winning team

TUR25 Germany Vs. Netherlands (Third Place) ER11537 JE
TUR25 Germany Vs. Netherlands (Third Place) UH16042 UH
TUR25 Germany Vs. Netherlands (Third Place) 695A1287 JE
TUR25 Germany Vs. Netherlands (Third Place) 695A1336 JE
TUR25 Germany Vs. Netherlands (Third Place) 1JC6620 JC
TUR25 Germany Vs. Netherlands (Third Place) C4 1635 JC
TUR25 Germany Vs. Netherlands (Third Place) ER11372 JE
TUR25 Germany Vs. Netherlands (Third Place) UH15851 UH
kolektiff

The rankings determined by placement matches

The teams also considered the tournament important for qualifying for the 2026 Women's Beach Handball World Championships. Alongside the organisers Croatia and the title holders Germany, the best five teams from the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 also qualified for the World Championships.

Denmark claimed fifth place after beating Greece in 5/6 match, while Hungary secured seventh place as they defeated France in the 7/8 match. Here is the full ranking from 5-12 place:

5. Denmark
6. Greece
7. Hungary
8. France
9. Sweden
10. Portugal
11. Poland
12. Ukraine
13. Croatia
14. Türkiye 
15. Slovakia
16. Bulgaria


Photos © kolektiff
 

TUR25 Ceremony 1JC1791 JC
