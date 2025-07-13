Spain celebrate their first European title in Alanya
After winning three bronze medals at the previous European Championships in 2017, 2021 and 2023, Spain finally managed to clinch the title at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 in Alanya, Türkiye. On the sandy courts of the Oba Beach Alanya, Spain celebrated their first European gold, beating Norway in the shootout.
It's a dream. We have worked a lot and we are so happy for this win. The plan was changing during the game, because they are a good, good team, but finally we won. We are so happy and excited. I don't know. We are in a dream.
It's always not fun to lose, and not to lose the final, but I'm just so proud of the girls. I don't think anyone thought that we could be here, so we are really proud and we are happy that we were here. Of course we wanted to give Spain a harder second half, but I think we showed that we have actually have a team that people should count on. I'm really proud of the girls.