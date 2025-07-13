Spain celebrate their first European title in Alanya

It's always not fun to lose, and not to lose the final, but I'm just so proud of the girls. I don't think anyone thought that we could be here, so we are really proud and we are happy that we were here. Of course we wanted to give Spain a harder second half, but I think we showed that we have actually have a team that people should count on. I'm really proud of the girls.

Elisabeth Hammerstad Norway women's national team player