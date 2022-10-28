Can France add another medal to their collection?

Under the spotlight: Grace Zaadi

Zaadi may never be the top scorer of the EHF EURO and maybe not even the player with the largest number of assists in the competition, but her importance to France cannot be overstated. It is no coincidence that France started to shine after Zaadi was called up to the national team in 2013, when she was an emerging 20-year-old centre back.

She quickly became crucial to her team, on both sides of the ball, and was named the All-Star centre back at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and in the 2017 and 2021 editions of the IHF Women’s World Championship, when France secured the silver and the gold medals respectively.

Her nous for setting up her teammates for easy goals is second to none, while her excellent game management should be respected by any opponent. Zaadi’s presence is hugely important for France, EHF EURO 2022 will be no exception.

Did you know?

France are the only side to finish on the podium in the past three EHF EURO editions, winning the title in 2018, silver medal in 2020, and the bronze in 2016.

What the numbers say:

46 – France need only four wins to hit the 50-win mark at the EHF EURO, an achievement only matched by Norway, Denmark, and Hungary.

Plays with heart: Beatrice Edwige

If you want to see who the heart and soul of this France team is, look no further than their world-class defence, where the magic happens for Olivier Krumbholz’s side.

The anchor of that defence is Beatrice Edwige, a 34-year-old defensive specialist, who rarely features in attack, but is crucial to Krumbholz’s tactics.

Edwige will always be in the middle of the action, trying to stop her opponents. She was an integrant part of France’s rise and has won seven medals, notably Olympic, EHF EURO, and World Championship gold.

EHF EURO Participations (including 2022): 12

Winners (1): 2018

Silver medal (1): 2020

Bronze medals (3): 2002, 2006, 2016