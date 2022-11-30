Cavalcanti: “Nantes have the quality to beat the best teams”

Cavalcanti contributed six goals to Nantes’ 35:32 win over Aalborg in the Sparekassen Danmark Arena and was named Player of the Match.

However, the Portuguese international does not consider it one of his “best games ever in the Champions League,” but says it was a game that above all “was a pleasure to play”.

“It was against a team with very high-level players, in a full arena and with a crowd with a lot of handball culture, so I am happy for helping my team to win,” Cavalcanti says.

Eight days after the MOTW, both teams will face each other again when Nantes host Aalborg in the H Arena on Thursday (live on EHFTV at 20:45 CET).

“It is going to be another great battle, but this time we have the fans on our side,” Cavalcanti says. “We are going to play with a full house with one of the best crowds in Europe, so we want to give them an excellent show and if we can maintain our unbeaten record at home, even better.”