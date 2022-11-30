Szeged profit from strong first half 

A wide range of scorers in the first half and the stronger defence throughout the whole match paved the way for Pick Szeged’s second victory against RK Celje Pivovarna Laško. One week after their 36:27 victory on home ground, the Hungarian champions took both points from Slovenia with almost the same result (36:28), and now have six points on their tally.

Celje remain at the bottom of the group after their sixth straight defeat in the group phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.