Cavalcanti: “This is just the beginning for Portugal”

When Portugal take on Israel in a Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifier on Thursday (live on EHFTV at 19:00 CEST), they can secure their place at the final tournament already with a match to spare.

And when they meet Lithuania in their last qualifier Sunday, they might even have a chance to lock up top spot in group 4.

It shows the growth Portugal have gone through in recent years.

Their sixth place at EHF EURO 2020 was their best ever at a European Championship; their 10th place at the World Championship 2021 marked their best result on global level. Add to that another first: their qualification for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

“We have done an excellent job, but this has to be just the beginning,” Portugal left back Alexandre Cavalcanti said. “We always have to keep Portugal in the place it deserves, which is on the major European and world stages.”