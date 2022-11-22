Champions League stars key in EHF EURO medal matches

Norway retained their European title with a superb second-half comeback against Denmark, partly thanks to the experience of their 14 Champions League stars. Silver medallists Denmark fielded 12 Champions League players – the lowest number among the four finalists.

Bronze medallists Montenegro counted on 15 Champions League players, while fourth-placed France had 13 in their roster.

In terms of clubs, three Champions League participants were represented by both finalists: Györi Audi ETO KC, with two Danish and two Norwegian players; Team Esbjerg, with four players from both Denmark and Norway; and Odense Håndbold, with three Danes and one Norwegian. No club won the whole set of medals this time.

Thanks to nine Montenegrin bronze medallists, Buducnost top the club ranking with nine players in the medal matches, ahead of Brest and Esbjerg (eight each). Esbjerg’s coach Jesper Jensen steered Denmark to their first EHF EURO final after 18 years, and Buducnost coach Bojana Popovic won the bronze medal with Montenegro on her 43rd birthday. Meanwhile 14 of the 16 current group phase participant clubs were represented on court on Sunday.