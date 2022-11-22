Montpellier win group A clash to take the lead
After two rounds, only Montpellier and Göppingen had the maximum of four points. Tonight, after the two sides clashed, only the French side is on top of the group with six points, while Göppingen, Benfica and Schaffhausen are all with four.
The hierarchy in group A starts to be more obvious, as Veszprem and Presov remain without points after losing respectively against Schaffhausen and in Lisbon, against Benfica.
GROUP A:
Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) 35:27 (20:13)
While both teams held each other on the scoreboard for the first ten minutes, Montpellier put their foot to the floor afterwards, never to be seen again. From 8:8 at the 13th minute, the score became 20:13 at the break, with Rémi Desbonnet making one hell of an entrance between the hosts' posts. The momentum did not escape the French side in the second half, as its advantage grew up to 13 goals at the 48th minute. After this win, Montpellier are now the only leader of the group.
TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SWI) 31:37 (14:18)
It took Schaffhausen fifteen minutes to get into the rhythm. After a round of observation, the visitors, led by Joan Canellas, broke away on the scoreboard to take up to a six goals advantage in the first half. Presov were still in the game at the half, trailing by four, but Odinn Thor Rikhardsson engaged the second gear, helping his team retain the lead. Scoring nine, the Icelandic right-winger was the man of the game for Kadetten, while Oliver Rabek netted eight times for Presov. Never were the hosts able to reduce their deficit, conceding their third defeat of the season.
SL Benfica (POR) vs Fejer BAL Veszprem (HUN)
Veszprem were maybe tonight closer than ever to taking their first point in the European League, but the Hungarian side failed on a few details in Porto. The gap was never bigger six goals between the two sides, and fifteen minutes before the final siren, the visitors were still only down by two. But Petar Djordjic and Demis Grigoras, both scoring seven, displayed all their experience after the break, helping their team to take an advantage big enough to secure the win before entering the last five minutes
The stat: 10 saves might not be the performance of the season, but stopping 42% of the shots aimed at him, Rémi Desbonnet clearly made the difference for Montpellier. While the French side was able to count on Charles Bolzinger in the previous games to stop the shots, this time, the former Nantes goalkeeper was clearly the man of the match for MHB.