Montpellier win group A clash to take the lead

After two rounds, only Montpellier and Göppingen had the maximum of four points. Tonight, after the two sides clashed, only the French side is on top of the group with six points, while Göppingen, Benfica and Schaffhausen are all with four.

The hierarchy in group A starts to be more obvious, as Veszprem and Presov remain without points after losing respectively against Schaffhausen and in Lisbon, against Benfica.