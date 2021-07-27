Change of throw-off times for Hungary matches

Following consultations with its broadcast partners, the European Handball Federation together with its media partner Infront have confirmed a change of throw-off times for two group B matches at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.

The matches Portugal vs Hungary (16 January 2022) and Iceland vs Hungary (18 January), both initially scheduled for 20:30 hrs, will now start at 18:00 hrs (all times CET).

The matches Iceland vs Netherlands (16 January) and Netherlands vs Portugal (18 January) will subsequently be scheduled for 20:30 hrs on the respective day.

Group B matches are played in the 20,000-capacity Budapest Arena in Hungary’s capital.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2022 featuring 24 teams is played from 13 to 30 January next year.

Tickets for all matches are available at https://tickets.eurohandball.com/men2022.

The updated playing schedule can be downloaded.