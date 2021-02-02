Christmas champions charge up the power ranking

Egypt 2021 has come and gone and now the world’s best handball players turn their attention back to the EHF Champions League and the action-packed race for the knockout rounds.

Taking into account the clubs’ form so far this season, December’s VELUX EHF FINAL4 and player performances at the World Championship, here is how Europe’s elite clubs are shaping up, with a few changes across the board.

10. FC Porto

Despite finishing 2020 with back-to-back defeats to PSG, there is still plenty to fight for in a tightly packed mid-table in group A.

The core of this team were exposed to their first World Championship with Portugal in January and will be buoyed by an impressive 10th place finish.

9. HC Meshkov Brest

It has been a season of ups and downs for Brest, from victory against PSG to defeat against Elverum, their record is split right down the middle after nine games.

Despite the recent losses, this group of players mean business and have proven themselves capable of mixing it with the best. Currently sitting third in group A and powered by joint-top scorer Marko Panic, they can put themselves in a position to reach the quarter-final for the first time.

8. HC Motor

Believe it or not, Motor are the in-form team in Europe’s top flight. They put a slow start behind them, not losing a match since Veszprém beat them in September.

Since then, Motor have swept through the bottom half of group B, racking up six wins on the trot, putting them third in the group. A really enjoyable team to watch with experienced duo Barys Pukhouski and Aidenas Malasinskas pulling the strings.

7. Aalborg Håndbold

We all know that EHF Champions League squads dominate the major international championships, but it must have been a surprise for many to see Aalborg being among the best represented clubs in the World Championship final between Denmark and Sweden.

January’s exploits are certain to give the club a massive jolt of energy as they continue to mix it up in the rock-hard group B, where they most recently beat Veszprém and had Barça on the ropes.

6. SG Flensburg-Handewitt

The other most represented team in the world final, not surprising given the Scandinavian nature of the club, and Maik Machulla inherits Hampus Wanne and his on-court general Jim Gottfridsson in inspired form.

Flensburg have been going about their business without any fuss this season, currently sitting joint-top of group A. Now that a top-two finish is within reach, expect them to push hard to earn a bye directly to the quarter-final.

5. Paris Saint-Germain Handball

PSG ended 2020 with a victory over Veszprém in Cologne but it is hard to read too much into a bronze medal game.

The French champions have a lot of ground to catch up in group A, even with games in hand, and they will be hoping to finally make good use of their exciting loan signing, Luc Steins.

4. Lomza Vive Kielce

Sitting pretty at the top of group A and looking in top form at the end of 2020 as they enjoyed a seven-game unbeaten run since their opening loss to Flensburg.

Talant Dujshebaev’s men enjoyed a largely positive time in Egypt, with the exception of goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, and the explosive performances of his two sons, Alex and Daniel Dujshebaev, particularly pleasing and promising as they return to club action.

3. Telekom Veszprém HC

They were a whisker away from the final but a defeat to Kiel after extra-time was yet another chapter of pain in Veszprém’s love-hate relationship with Cologne.

Prior to that, their form in Europe was a mixed bag, highlighted by a home loss to Aalborg, followed by a 41:33 win over Kiel a week later. Their double-header against Barça in the coming week will reveal a lot about this team.

2. Barça

They were by far and away the most impressive team of the season so far and dominated the power ranking until now. That was until they were outthought and outfought by Kiel in December’s final, losing 33:28.

That defeat cast further doubts on the team’s ability to deliver on the biggest of occasions, something which Xavi Pascual and his men will be desperate to dispel over the next few months.

1. THW Kiel

There is no better indicator of form than December’s EHF FINAL4, won by Kiel. Filip Jicha’s charges put their early season problems behind them and turned it on when it mattered most to overcome Veszprém and Barça in Cologne, a great sign for the business end of this season.

They welcome back two world champions in the Landin brothers as well as the disappointed figures of Sander Sagosen and Domagoj Duvnjak, who will be keen to put their January blues behind them and help Kiel towards completing a truly unique EHF FINAL4 double this season.