Bánhídi: “We want to fulfil Szeged fans’ oldest desire”

eurohandball.com: With your achievements over the past year, even non-handball lovers got to know your name. How did you accomplish that?

Bence Bánhídi: I am getting more experienced from year to year. I have a huge role in my club and this has been transferred to the national team. My teammates believe in me, they use me better and they have faith in me. But for that, I had to evolve both physically and mentally.

eurohandball.com: Hungary finished fifth at the World Championship in January. Where is the peak of this team?

Bence Bánhídi: In my opinion, with a lucky draw, we can reach the semi-final in any competition. However, we cannot lean back. The biggest part of our squad plays in the domestic league. The others are mainly in stronger championships, such as the Bundesliga, which means they get different impulses. This is a disadvantage, but everybody wants to learn, all the time. Our work morale is one of the best in the world and with that, anything can happen in a tournament.

eurohandball.com: You have been among the players who contracted the coronavirus. What is your takeaway from that time?

Bence Bánhídi: I have had plenty of time to think about that as it took many weeks, months from my career. Life is tough without handball. I have really missed the team and the practices. It has been a rough, a difficult period, but thankfully it is over. Though, I have learnt a lot about patience as I had to rest for long weeks even after I felt totally recovered, waiting is not my thing. Still, I feel that this break has doubled my power.

eurohandball.com: Many regard you among the top-three line players in the world. How do you handle that?

Bence Bánhídi: I am getting to use to it (laughs). More and more people around me say the same. To be honest, it is not easy to handle that. Being named as the one of the bests means huge responsibilities and expectations. In the same time, it also boosts my confidence. Greatness does not come only with luck. A huge amount of hard work is essential also, and I like to see where all of my efforts are leading me. The road is still long ahead of me.

eurohandball.com: Against whom do you have the hardest times?

Bence Bánhídi: It is never easy. At every match, the defence pays huge attention to me. Occasionally, there are two, three defenders around my neck. The toughest opponents are PSG and Veszprém. The clashes against them are always highlights.