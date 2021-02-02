Bánhídi: “We want to fulfil Szeged fans’ oldest desire”
In recent years, Bence Bánhídi has made a name for himself as one of the best line players in international handball.
For the Hungarian national team, he scored 32 goals at EHF EURO 2020 and he netted 29 times - with an efficiency rate of 69 percent - as he became the team’s best scorer at the IHF World Championship 2021 last month.
In Egypt he was named into the All-star Team, as one of only two players from teams that did not reach the semi-final.
For his club, MOL-Pick Szeged, he scored more than 45 goals in each EHF Champions League season since 2016/17, with his tally of 75 from 2018/19 a personal best.
Days before Bánhídi and MOL-Pick Szeged take on Paris Saint-Germain HB on Saturday (live on EHFTV at 20:00 CET), the line player talks to eurohandball.com about:
eurohandball.com: With your achievements over the past year, even non-handball lovers got to know your name. How did you accomplish that?
Bence Bánhídi: I am getting more experienced from year to year. I have a huge role in my club and this has been transferred to the national team. My teammates believe in me, they use me better and they have faith in me. But for that, I had to evolve both physically and mentally.
eurohandball.com: Hungary finished fifth at the World Championship in January. Where is the peak of this team?
Bence Bánhídi: In my opinion, with a lucky draw, we can reach the semi-final in any competition. However, we cannot lean back. The biggest part of our squad plays in the domestic league. The others are mainly in stronger championships, such as the Bundesliga, which means they get different impulses. This is a disadvantage, but everybody wants to learn, all the time. Our work morale is one of the best in the world and with that, anything can happen in a tournament.
eurohandball.com: You have been among the players who contracted the coronavirus. What is your takeaway from that time?
Bence Bánhídi: I have had plenty of time to think about that as it took many weeks, months from my career. Life is tough without handball. I have really missed the team and the practices. It has been a rough, a difficult period, but thankfully it is over. Though, I have learnt a lot about patience as I had to rest for long weeks even after I felt totally recovered, waiting is not my thing. Still, I feel that this break has doubled my power.
eurohandball.com: Many regard you among the top-three line players in the world. How do you handle that?
Bence Bánhídi: I am getting to use to it (laughs). More and more people around me say the same. To be honest, it is not easy to handle that. Being named as the one of the bests means huge responsibilities and expectations. In the same time, it also boosts my confidence. Greatness does not come only with luck. A huge amount of hard work is essential also, and I like to see where all of my efforts are leading me. The road is still long ahead of me.
eurohandball.com: Against whom do you have the hardest times?
Bence Bánhídi: It is never easy. At every match, the defence pays huge attention to me. Occasionally, there are two, three defenders around my neck. The toughest opponents are PSG and Veszprém. The clashes against them are always highlights.
eurohandball.com: On Saturday, Szeged host Paris, led by World Championship MVP Mikkel Hansen. How do you prepare?
Bence Bánhídi: We have a tough schedule with many rescheduled games. Our side does not have too much time to practice together and analyze the other squad. Every match is a matter of life and death from now on.
eurohandball.com: What are Szeged’s goals this year?
Bence Bánhídi: Even in the current situation, our goals have not changed. We want to advance to the EHF FINAL 4, to fulfil our fans’ oldest desire. This is why we fight every day. The season is long, so we did not give up. Also in the Hungarian championship and cup, we always want to win.
eurohandball.com: What is the biggest challenge in your professional career?
Bence Bánhídi: For me, to be able to play on the highest level during 60 minutes is the biggest challenge right now. Although, many experts have said that I was 100 percent all the time, I know that I can do more. As handball has sped up, this is a real challenge.
eurohandball.com: Where do you see yourself in a couple of years?
Bence Bánhídi: I hope that I can meet every expectation. Currently, there is a lot of interest from abroad, but I only concentrate on the present. My dreams are to play in the EHF FINAL4 and at the Olympic Games once.
For me, to be able to play on the highest level during 60 minutes is the biggest challenge right now. Although, many experts have said that I was 100 percent all the time, I know that I can do more. As handball has sped up, this is a real challenge.