Co-hosts North Macedonia face Olympic champions in fiery debut

North Macedonia will return to the EHF EURO for the first time in ten years, as the A1 Arena SC Boris Trajkovski will be simmering for the fiery clash against Olympic champions France, a team that has won a medal in each of the past three editions of the EHF EURO.

The second match of the day in Skopje will see Romania lock horns with the Netherlands, as the in-form Dutch side aim to start their tournament on a high against an inexperienced Romanian team.