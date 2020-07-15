Comebacks, vacations and a huge leap

Two months before the start of the new EHF Champions League seasons, teams are already carefully planning their schedules, while other players are still charging up for what promises to be an entertaining year in handball.

Ready to take a trip through Europe? Let’s go!

Transfer market: More big arrivals at Barça

After formally announcing the transfer of top rising talent from Slovenia, Domen Makuc, this week Barça shared the news of another big back-court arrival: Brazilian shooting ace Haniel Langaro. Langaro, arriving from French side Dunkerque, will certainly add some firepower to the already formidable Barça line-up.

Back to work: CSM train in the stadium

Due to the ongoing restrictions in Romania, CSM Bucuresti have started training in Romania’s biggest stadium, Arena Nationala, a 55,000-seater also planned to host handball games in the future.

All stars were back, but only for physical exercises as full training will only resume in a few weeks’ time.

A helping hand from the fans

The other Romanian team in the DELO EHF Champions League, SCM Ramnicu Valcea, are on training camp in the mountains and their fans surprised the players last week.

A dozen Valcea fans traveled 300 kilometers to Cheile Gradistei and cheered for their favourites in a move that surely boosted the players’ spirits.

Still thinking about the holiday

While other sides have started their preparations for the new season, Rostov Don’s players still enjoyed some days off before going back to work.

The seaside is beautiful right now and the players duly took advantage of these calm days before the start of the storm.

With or without mask?

A face mask is a must in these months, but you can also wear it with style.

Of course, we are talking of a different type of mask in this case, with the preparations for the new season underway also in Brest, as the players got themselves tested both in and out of the arena.

All alone in the arena

The picture is the perfect embodiment of how every handball fan feels right now.

Everybody is eager to throw off the new season, as every player will want to come back stronger after a lengthy lay-off, making for an exciting return of the top competitions in Europe.

Vitamin Sea for the Karabatic brothers

The Karabatic brothers will stay at PSG Handball this season and are definitely looking forward to the VELUX EHF FINAL 4 in December, where they could help the French powerhouse win their first title.

Until coming back to practice, they used some Vitamin Sea to recharge and focus their minds on the task at hand.

Air Bilyk

Handball and basketball are both played in arenas, but the gameplay and speed are different. But make no mistake, some handball players can still jump. High. Very high.

THW Kiel entertained their fans with a guessing game and many recognised who took the huge leap. Yes, it was Nikola Bilyk, the rising star from Austria and one of the best back players in Europe right now.

Photo Nikola Bilyk © 2019 Sascha Klahn