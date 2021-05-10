Countdown: How the teams are building to the DELO EHF FINAL4

Make or break for Brest

These are big weeks for Brest Bretagne Handball, who can see their season as make or break. It will all come down to how they perform between 19 and 30 May, as they are already qualified for the final of the French league against Metz Handball.

One question regarding the final is the home right, to be decided based on the play-offs ranking. Brest only lost twice this season and can win the round-robin play-offs provided they take a victory against the winners of the EHF Finals Women, Nantes Atlantique Handball, on Wednesday.

The final of the French league will be a double header between Brest and Metz, taking place on 19 and 23 May, just one week before the DELO EHF FINAL4. Laurent Bezeau’s side have won four times against their rivals and drawn once in five games in 2021.

It could be Brest’s second-ever win in the French league, after the team from Bretagne welcomed returning Polish right back Monika Kobylinska for the win against Bourg des Peages on 4 May following a seven-month absence.