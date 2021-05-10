Wanne and Landin coaches’ top picks

With the business end of the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 upon us, it is almost time for voting for the All-star Team, presented by Gorenje, to commence. Today, we reveal the first round of nominees, starting with the coach selection.

The coach selection of 10 individuals comes from the votes of 15 of the head coaches in this season’s EHF Champions League Men competition. Ultimately, fans will have 60 names to choose from when the All-star Team vote opens.

The All-star Team will include one player per position, as well as a best defender, best young player and best coach. In this round of nominees, the choice was clear in some positions, while others saw much closer voting amongst the coaches.

SG Flensburg-Handewitt left wing Hampus Wanne was the standout favourite of the coaches in his position, with 11 votes. He was closely followed by a player for another German side: THW Kiel goalkeeper Niklas Landin Jacobsen, with nine votes.

For right wing and best young player, where Kiel’s Niclas Ekberg and PSG’s Dylan Nahi were nominated, saw the closest race for the coach choice.

The coaches' selection came entirely from four clubs: THW Kiel, Flensburg, Barça and PSG, with the first three dominant. Barça led with four choices, including Xavi Pascual as best coach, while Kiel had three nominees and Flensburg two.

Be sure to follow the EHF Champions League on social media and keep visiting us here eurohandball.com as more names on the list of nominees will be revealed on Wednesday. Next up, the selection by All-star Team sponsors Gorenje.